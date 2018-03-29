Peacock rules at Kingsland

There was a good turnout for the latest Webbs AC match fished on the small lake at Kinglands Fishery.

First place went to the in-form Kevin Peacock. He drew peg 10 and caught carp on the pole fishing soft expander pellets on the hook for 55lb 13oz.

Runner-up John Crouch fished the pole with red maggot from peg five to finish on 39lb 7oz, then came Peter Harrison with 32lb 10oz catching his fish on the feeder.

FERRY MEADOWS

This Sunday will see the long-awaited start of the match season on Ferry Meadows, a Peterborough DAA open match in which the club hope to see a few bream start to show.

It’s important therefore we don’t get a heavy frost or two as another disaster would not be good for the venue’s reputation.

The club have taken steps to ensure that everyone is well catered for and to make sure fish welfare is at the top of the agenda.

A club offical said: “This year we will be implementing ‘rest weekends’ with little or no match activity on Ferry Meadows whenever possible in order to give the venue a much needed break during a busy schedule.”

For large-scale matches and Peterborough DAA Opens they will be using only Gunwade Lake wherever possible, making this the ‘match lake’ of choice. This leaves Overton free most weeks for the pleasure angler.

The spokesman added: “In addition to last year’s newly implemented fish welfare rules regarding keepnets and unhooking mats, we will also be aiming this season to close off spawning areas at the appropriate time to give them some protection and the fish some sanctuary. The closures will be made known as soon as possible.”

To book call 07702 440892.

n A final reminder! If you are out fishing this weekend make sure you have a valid rod licence as the Easter break is the time the Environment Agency get out and about on local and national waters checking anglers have purchased new rod licences.