Payne the main man on Factory Bank

It’s been a very good week for Ramsesy AS rod John Payne.

First of all he won the Wednesday Open match on Factory Bank with 12lb 9oz of roach taken on hemp and tares. Keith Rayment came in second with 9lb 8oz, followed by Ken Taylor on 6lb 8oz.

Chris Morton with two good fish taken from Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows.

Then on Sunday it was Payne again leading the way. He drew peg eight and caught small fish along with a bonus tench for 7lb 15oz. Ken Taylor took the runner-up spot with 7lb 7oz and then came Harry Young on 7lb 4oz.

Sunday also saw the Ramsey club run an Angling Tust Pike Qualifier on Ramsey St Mary’s. Top rod with two big fish weighing 27lb 3oz was Ray Clear from peg four. Four pike from peg five saw Paul Keepin take second place with 25lb 12oz and third was Martin Smith with 20lb 14oz.

DECOY FRIDAY MATCHES

Those fishing the regular Friday matches at Decoy have not had an easy time of late and unfortunately last week’s match was no better.

Leading rod Sean Best managed two big carp and a few smaller samples from peg 22 on the Beastie Lake for a winning 33lb 9oz fishing a feeder over to the island with a popped up pellet.

Leading the chasing pack with 30lb 9oz was Roy Whincup, who caught on a small maggot feeder, then came Chris Saunders on 23lb 4oz.

WHITTLESEY AA

There was yet another good turnout for the Whittlesey AA match on the Twenty Foot Drain as word gets round about the quality fishing on some of the pegs.

Making no mistake from a good draw was John Taylor with yet another fantastic catch of predominantly roach taken on the pole with pinkie over groundbait weighing in a huge 35lb 13oz.

Runner-up from the next peg was Chris Gale. He put a fine weight of 19lb 14oz to the scales and was followed by Rob Hewison, again pegged between the bridges, who caught on big maggot over groundbait for a weight of 17lb 10oz.