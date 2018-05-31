Patience pays off for Page with win at Ferry Meadows

Peterborough & DAA have been waiting patiently for months to see bream weights dramatically improve at Ferry Meadows.

Now, after several matches that could only be described as disasters, it seems we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Graham Page.

Round one of the new Ringer Bait series run in conjunction with the local club saw some fine weights taken at the venue even though conditions were yet again not ideal for bream fishing.

Leading the way was city rod Graham Page. He drew peg 66 on the Monument Bank and took full advantage of the draw putting a match-winning 82lb 10oz to the scales.

Page has been fishing the lakes for many years now and refused to join the band of anglers who deserted the venue complaining about the lack of fish and very poor results.

He knew it would come good and proved it fishing the feeder and catching steadily all day on a worm, maggot and caster combination.

Runner-up was Maurice Williams, who drew peg 48 and like the rest of the field caught on the feeder, putting 63lb 10oz to the scales.

Full Result: 1 Graham Page 82-10-0; 2 Maurice Williams 63-10-0; 3 M. Renshaw 62-0-0; 4 S. Farmer 60-4-0; 5 S. Cin 57-8-0; 6 J. Turner 53-6-0.

JOHN GARNER CHARITY

The Bank Holiday weekend was a really busy one at all the local commercial fisheries with just about all of them producing some fine results.

Pick of the matches has to be the John Garner Charity match on the Cedar Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex which saw some massive weights taken with the field averaging 123lb a man.

Top rod with 212lb 12oz was Kevin Lee. He drew peg 12 and started the match fishing the long pole taking a few fish in the first hour. But when that line slowed down, he switched to the shallow margins and caught big fish steadily all day on meat and corn.

Runner-up was Dick Warrener, who fished similar tactics to the winner to finish on 180lb 11oz. He was followed by John Smith with 178lb 15oz and Kevin Bevis on 158lb 1oz.

DECOY OPENS

Both of the Decoy Open matches also fished well.

In the Saturday match on the Yew Pool, Richard Bond took the honours with 178lb from peg 18. He fished casters shallow before having a good late run of fish close in on maggot.

Danny Calton came second fishing a pellet and paste approach from peg 15 putting 149lb 10oz to the scales and was followed by Chris Neal on 137lb 5oz.

Sunday’s match saw a good turnout on the Beastie Lake and after a couple of weekends producing less than expected results it lived up to its reputation as one of the best venues on the complex.

Topping the field with 252lb 12oz was James Collison. He fished the feeder to the island and caught well early in the match from peg 24 before coming into the margins on maggot.

Tom Edwards took the runner-up spot from peg 22 catching in the margins on meat for 226lb 12oz, then came Simon Smith on 166lb 6oz.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match was fished on the Yew Pool and saw the usual hot pegs producing the leading weights.

Out in front with 155lb 5oz on peg 20 was Keith Rayment.He started on the pellet and paste approach before switching to cat meat.

Runner-up was Jay Richardson, who caught close in from peg 19 for 115lb 7oz, then came Ron Cuthbert on peg 17 catching on the pole and pellet for 113lb 3oz.

MARTIN HOWARD MEMORIAL

As always the now annual Martin Howard Memorial match fished at the Decoy Lakes saw his old friends get together.

The one noticeable absentee was his brother Kieron who sadly passed away last year, both departing too young.

On to the match itself and after three match wins on the trot for Paddy Morley there is a new name on the trophy.

Paul Parsons took the honours with a magnificent 227lb from end peg 26 on Cedar Pool.

Runner-up was Andy Gausden with 188lb from peg three, then came Dave Corcaran with 172lb.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Willows at Decoy on Sunday which saw matchwinner Andy Knell top a strong field with 150lb all caught from peg 35 on the feeder.

Guy Dew took the runner-up spot fishing the feeder and pole from peg eight weighing 112lb, then came Chris Saunders with 119lb.