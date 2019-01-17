Parker top of the Over 55s on Six Island

Peg 13 proved lucky for Gordon Parker as he won the Decoy Lakes Over 55s match on the Six Island Pool with a 99lb 5oz net of carp caught on corn on the long pole.

Runner-up Ernie Lowbridge was pegged directly opposite on peg six and caught carp on pellet for 69lb 12oz, followed by Phil Stubley with 49lb 4oz.

WINTER LEAGUE

Top rod in round two of the Decoy Lakes Winter League was Andy Leathers, who made it two wins on the trot in the event.

And considering the quality of anglers lining the banks that really is a magnificent achievement.

He drew peg three on the Willows Pool and fished the pole for most of the day alternating between a long pole and short line with pellet to finish on 164lb 7oz.

Runner-up on peg 20 was Josh Pace, who took full advantage of spare pegs around him to weigh in 154lb 5oz, then came Mark Murdoch with 108lb 2oz.

Th top five weights all came from the Willows.

JVAC

The JVAC club fished over both the Lou’s and Horseshoe Pools on the Decoy complex and there were some good leading weights on both pools.

On Lou’s the top two were Steve Nurse (72lb 2oz) and Alan Marshall (72lb 1oz) while over on Horseshoe it was Carl White (61lb 12oz) leading the way from Terry Briggs (61lb 3oz).

Briggs did have the consolation of joining Paul Faulkner in winning the pairs event.

COCK INN

The Cock Inn winter series fished on the Four Island Lake at Decoy is surely going to go right down to the wire with Gary Sell and Bob Mills looking the likely winners at the moment.

On Sunday, Sell took the honours with a net of carp taken on a bomb and pellet approach from peg seven weighing in 44lb 2oz.

In second place was Colin Buckingham on the next peg.

He fished the same tactics for 41lb 2oz, then came Bob Mills in third place with 40lb 1oz.