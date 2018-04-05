Parker keeps his good run of form going

Beastie Lake at Decoy was the venue for the latest Over 55s match and considering the wet and windy conditions the lake fished well.

Gordon Parker continued his good run of form in these matches topping the field with a very respectable 108lb 15oz from peg 23.

He started on a feeder to the island and caught a few carp before switching to a pole line and caught F1s and lots of skimmers on sweetcorn over pellets.

Runner-up from peg six was Mick Mitchell, who fished a short pole line to finish with 81lb 2oz, and he was followed by Dave Thornton from peg three with 78lb 7oz

DECOY OPEN

The Beastie Lake started to show some better form on Sunday for the open match, although those fishing did have plenty of room.

Leading the way with a fine 136lb 4oz was Anthony Flint. He drew peg 23 and caught on the long pole with maggot and even caught well on the pole and pellet approach fished shallow in the later stages of the match.

Runner-up was Gavin Butler. He was on peg 18 and caught under the bridge and on a short pole out in front of him to finish on 96lb 1oz.

Third place went to Decoy regular Danny Carlton with 83lb 2oz from peg 15 on the feeder fished to the island.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Willows on Sunday which was not spectacular but was relatively consistent.

Roy Whincup topped a strong field from peg five with 60lb, some on the feeder and later on the pole with maggot. Second from peg 33 was Gus Gausden on 56lb 4oz, then came Andy Gausden with 54lb 10oz.

RAMSEY ANGLING SOCIETY

Ramsey fished their latest match on the Six Island Pool at Decoy and it was Jay Richardson in first place with 67lb 2oz on peg 11. He weighed in carp to 6lb.

Runner up Mick Wright came close from peg 25 catching on maggot for 61lb 10oz.

Third was Sloane Kane with a level 58lb.