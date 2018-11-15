Parker is so solid on the Oak Pool

In the Decoy Over 55s Friday match fished on the Oak Pool, match organisers made the wise move to single peg one bank so that most had a back wind and also more room to fish a feeder to the far side.

The extra room was not needed by matchwinner Gordon Parker. He fished a short pole line with sweetcorn netting carp to double figures in his match-winning 135lb 4oz from peg 19.

Chris Saunders was second from peg 21. He caught on the long pole with maggot and also caught well on a maggot feeder for 86lb 3oz.

Third was 83lb 2oz taken from Roy Whincup.

DECOY WINTER LEAGUE

Anglers from around the area have been waiting for the start of the Decoy Lakes Individual Winter League run by top match man Tony Evans.

Sunday was round one fished over the Elm, Cedar and Six Island pools and getting off to a flying start was Richard Bond, who drew well on Cedar Pool peg 24.

The wind was far from ideal, gusting strongly at times, so he just fished short and down both edges catching barbel on maggot down the left margin and carp on corn over micros in the right margin to end up with 108lb 5oz.

This was enough to win the section and also enough to win the match overall. In joint second place were Chris Barley and Carl Williams, both putting a level 90lb to the scales.

JVAC

In the latest JVAC match on the Oak Pool at Decoy Lakes, it was Jim Regan taking the top spot.

He had a fine 130lb 5oz net of carp all taken on the bomb with pellet approach, a method that is sure to be in evidence more and more as we head into the winter months.

In second place was the ever consistent Chris Saunders. He drew opposite the winner but he preferred to fish the pole with red maggot to finish on 100lb 3oz.

Third place went to Mike Mitchell, who weighed in 67lb 12oz, again on a pellet and pole approach.