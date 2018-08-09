Parker is first and second

Have your say

There were two Decoy Over 55s matches last week - on Four Islands and Yew Lake.

Keith Rayment topped the field on Four Islands with 140lb 4oz from peg four fishing a pole and paste approach. Second was Gordon Parker with 137lb 5oz.

Cock Inn winner Pete Sanderson.

Parker went one better on Friday, taking the honours from peg 13 on Yew Lake with 138lb 15oz, catching carp to double figures with sweetcorn.

Chris Saunders came second on peg 22 with 136lb 6oz.

DECOY OPEN

Tony Evans won the Decoy Open on the Beastie Lake with a huge 195lb 15oz net of barbel, skimmers and F1’s to 6lb.

Runner-up was Simon Parker with 194lb 11oz followed by Paul Campbell (189lb 12oz) and Shane Ward (182lb 11oz).

COCK INN

Lou’s Lake at Decoy was the venue for the Cock Inn match and top rod with 131lb 5oz from peg 10 was Pete Sanderson. He fished a small feeder all day close in with pellet.

Next came Chris Shortland on peg eight with 121lb 4oz, and then Stan Hotchkiss with 114lb 12oz.

JVAC

The JVAC lads caught the temperamental Willows at Decoy on one of its better days.

Guy Dew drew peg 25 and topped the field with 141lb 15oz catching some fish shallow and also on the feeder to the far side.

Paul Faulkner continued his fine run of form with his new club coming second on peg 29 with 140lb 15oz. He caught on the feeder then over to the point of the island on the pole before finishing in the margins.

Kevin Bell was third with 131lb 3oz from peg 16 .