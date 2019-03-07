Ogilvie leads all the way home in Winter League

The final round of the HAJAC Winter League took place across the fenland drains at the weekend and once again, despite the heavy pressure on the waters over the past month, they fished really well.

And when you take into account the very wet and windy conditions anglers had to endure as well, the result was impressive.

Mike Smith.

An outstanding performance on the March Twenty Foot saw Alistair Ogilvie top the individual list with a fantastic net of roach, putting 35lb 14oz to the scales taken on the whip and pole.

The win saw Ogilvie also capture the converted individual league title with a brilliant five -point score.

Just a few pegs away was runner-up Paul Bick, who weighed in 28lb 3oz, then came Graham Welton, who was on the Benwick section and had 25lb 6oz.

On the team front it was a strong Tackle and Bates side that took first place on the day with a fine 18-point score.

The consistent Stanjay Gold side came in third, just behind Sensas Mark One Black but that was enough to secure the league title, a good result considering this looks to have been one of the strongest HAJAC Winter Leagues for many years.

Full Result: 1 A. Ogilvie, Tackle and Bates, 35lb 14oz; 2 P. Bick, Tackle and Bates Bagpuss Select, 28lb 3oz; 3 G. Welton, Stanjay Gold, 25lb 6oz; 4 C. Hughes, Sensas Mark One Black,22lb 4oz; 5 D. Webb Preston Inv Black Horse, 21lb 7oz.

Teams: 1 Tackle & Bates, 18pts; 2 Sensas Mark One Black, 26pts; 3 Stanjay Gold, 28pts; 4 Black Horse, 30pts; 5 Tackle & Bates Bagpuss, 34pts.

League: 1 Stanjay Gold, 11pts; 2 Sensas Mark One Black, 12pts; jt 3 Tackle & Bates Bagpuss and Tackle & Bates, both 13pts.

Top Individual: A Ogilvie, 5pts.

TUESDAY CLUB

It was a good day’s fishing for the Tuesday Club anglers on the Forty Foot Drain which saw matchwinner Mike Smith put a good weight of 14lb 15oz to the scales.

He caught small roach with the occasional bigger fish along with the odd small perch from peg six fishing the whip with pinkie over groundbait.

Mike Mohan came runner-up catching small rudd on the waggler for 11lb 6oz.

Alan Jopling and Keith Rounding both shared third place with a weight of 6lb 9oz each.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey AS fished the prolific Old Nene at St Mary’s for their midweek match which saw tackle dealer Stan Binge take a comfortable victory from peg three.

He had a net of small fish and a few better samples on worm for 14lb 7oz.

Runner-up was Keith Rayment with 10lb 8oz from peg one, a net of small fish taken on the waggler after he lost quite a few fish early on to pike on the pole.

Third was Harry Young with 8lb 12oz, followed by Mel Saggers on 8lb 10oz.

It was back to the same venue for the Sunday club match and this time Malc Sansome took the honours with 15lb 2oz from peg one, all taken on the whip and pinkie close in.

Second was Mark Williams on the next peg. He had some better fish on the waggler to finish with 13lb 15oz.

Third was Keith Rayment with 12lb 10oz, then came Simon Wagstaff weighing in 9lb 14oz.

Last weeks results

Ramsey St Mary’s (Wednesday): 1 Vern Edgley 12lb 7oz; 2 Stu Cheetham 10lb 14oz. 3 John Lock 9lb 14oz.

Forty Foot, The Narrows (Sun): 1 Keith Rayment, 11lb 5oz; 2 Matt Page, 10lb 12oz; 3 Malc Sansome, 9lb 8oz.