Not a bad start to the new season on the River Nene

The new season on rivers and drains got underway last weekend and saw a lot of anglers out on our local waters taking the opportunity to wet a line on a natural venue,

The River Nene produced a mixed bag of results. Bream showed along the North Bank in some areas and higher up the river, chub, the odd barbel and again bream have been taken.

Over on the fenland drains those fishing for tench on the Forty Foot and Twenty Foot saw some fish willing to feed and there were also one or two good nets of rudd taken.

Cock Bank fished well for tench down at Burnt House Bridge and a over on the North Level Drain the bream have not turned up yet but there have been plenty of small fish to be had.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways AC had their first outing of the season on the Nene along the North Bank, a much neglected water over the past few seasons but one which is going to come in for a lot of attention this year with a good spread of matches, big and small, scheduled in.

Matchwinner Martin McHugh took a few bream and a bonus tench on the feeder to finish with 19lb 6oz.

Rob Allan came second a few pegs away from the winner and again fished the feeder for bream for 16lb 2oz. Third was Alan Jopling, who alternated between the pole and feeder to finish with 3lb 15oz.

FERRY MEADOWS

The lakes at Ferry Meadows continue to produce mixed results for both the pleasure anglers and matchmen, but at the moment it just isn’t in the kind of form we have come to expect from this venue.

I don’t think anyone has the answer to the generally poor fishing. We can blame the weather or water conditions but lack of bream weights around the lake are becoming a real worry.

I still feel there is a good chance it will spring to life, but it needs to be soon to restore confidence in the fishery.

In the latest Peterborough & DAA/Ringers Series match it was Clive Cole topping a very good field with 30lb 14oz from peg 67. He caught on feeder tactics fishing a worm and caster cocktail on the hook.

Runner-up was Nathan Gooderham with a level 29lb followed by Geoff Grant with 24lb 9oz.

RAMSEY

Ramsey & District Angling Society fished their first match of the new season on Sunday on the high numbers of the Forty Foot Drain.

Quite a few set their stall out for tench and bream but surprisingly they didn’t show up at all so it was left to those fishing small baits on the pole to scoop the top three places.

Leading the way was Keith Rayment, who drew peg 163 and caught a few skimmers and small roach for a modest 4lb 11oz. Runner up with 4lb 5oz was Ray Myring, who caught on the whip, then came Simon Wagstaff with 2lb 11oz.

KING OF THE FENS

The King of the Fens team event got underway on Sunday but unfortunately teams from around the area and quite a few that usually travel to fish it decided not to enter this season.

Round one on the North Level Drain at Tydd Gote was won by John Taylor with a modest 7lb 12oz of small fish taken on pinkie. John Bates came second with 5lb 5oz followed by Martin Roper on 5lb.

Sensas Mark One Black are the early team leaders.