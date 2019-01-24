Norville number one on peg one for Castaways

Castaways AC were out on the bank once again at the weekend despite the bitterly cold weather, but had to delay the start of their match at Ramsey St Mary’s to break the ice.

With the temperature failing to get much above freezing all day it was no surprise to see the weights not quite as good as they have been recently.

Top rod from peg one was David Norville with 8lb 5oz, very respectable considering the conditions. He caught roach on the pole with maggot over groundbait.

Runner-up was Paul Dotchin from peg six with 7lb 15oz, mostly roach taken on maggot and worm. Martin McHugh was third with 7lb 12oz from peg five, followed by Des Dalton on 4lb 15oz.

RAMSEY

Before the colder weather arrived the midweek Ramsey & District Angling Society match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s produced some cracking sport topped by John Locke with 23lb 13oz.

He drew peg two and took a number of good quality rudd on waggler with maggot.

Second from peg four was Malc Hobbs, who fished the whip with pinkie for 13lb 1oz. Keith Rayment came third with 12lb 7oz followed by Ken Taylor on 9lb 8oz.

On Sunday the club fished the far end on Ramsey St Mary’s due to the normal pegs being booked.

Taking the honours was Paul Kilby with 7lb 15oz from peg three. He used small fish tactics with pinkie over squatt catching small fish all day.

Second was Malc Plant with 6lb 8oz from peg one then came Malc Sansome on 3lb 9oz and Harry Young with 3lb 1oz.

This Sunday Ramsey AS will be running an open match on the Ramsey St Mary’s stretch of the Old Nene. The draw is at 8.15am.

WEBB’S AC

Despite the bitterly cold weather at the weekend Webb’s AC had a very good turnout for their match fished over two lakes at Float Fish Farm Fishery. Unfortunately not that many fish were taken on either lake.

On the Wagtail Pool, John Crouch on peg 11 topped the field with 13lb 12oz followed by Marcus Webb with 10lb 15oz and Gordon Harmer with 10lb 8oz.

Over on the Two Island Pool it really was tough. Phil Jones on peg seven took the honours with 4lb 13oz followed by Ted Rowe on 4lb 4oz.

Crouch and Jones won the pairs match followed by Andy Perry and Rowe on 12lb 12oz.