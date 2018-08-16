Nene shaping up nicely for the big National match

This week saw the first of the Peterborough & DAA matches leading up to this year’s National Angling Championships taking place along the North Bank of the Nene just outside Peterborough.

This match used National sections J and H along Bedford Gravels, and bearing in mind this part of the river has been under fished for several years now, the weights were quite remarkable.

Oliver Rogers with his 11lb barbel.

It just goes to show if the conditions are right, as they were on Sunday, then there is still a good head of fish in the river that will feed in numbers.

Top rod was Tom Webster from Browning Central with 40lb 8oz. He caught 11 bream on feeder tactics fished across to the far side.

John Lock, who fished similar tactics to the winner, netted eight bream to put 33lb 3oz to the scales.

Third was Rob Johnson, who caught bream and tench on the feeder early before switching to the long pole and catching roach on big maggot and hempseed to weigh in 29lb 1oz.

Fourth was Graham Barry, yet another angler catching on a feeder, for 28lb 1oz. He took all his fish early on feeder with worm hookbait.

This weekend Peterborough & DAA’s open will be on the roadside section of the North Bank and anglers can book via pdaabooking@outlook.com.

Still on the Division Two National topic and the club are still on the lookout for matchday stewards. Its a great day out on the river, making sure anglers are on the right pegs, watching them fish and then helping with the weigh-in. If you can help out get in touch with Mike Kirby on 07850 875495 and he will be happy to talk you through exactly what’s expected on the day.

At last a drop of rain has encouraged a few barbel to show up on the River Nene. Some have come from the locks at Orton but higher up the river Oliver Rogers had a fine 11lb 8oz fish recently - one of the best recorded this season.

JVAC

At the moment the Yew Lake on the Decoy complex has been a little difficult on the pegs close to the car park and in the JVAC match there on Sunday those pegged down that end did find it less than productive.

All the big weights came to those at the other end topped by Chris Baldwin on peg 15 in the top corner peg. He was into fish right from the off catching carp to double figures on the pole with cat meat to finish on 179lb 6oz.

Runner-up was Andy Gausden on 176lb 15oz and third Andy Neal with 155lb 11oz.

HOTPOINT AC

Hotpoint AC fished next to JVAC on the Oak Pool, but they had fewer anglers and pegged everyone well away from the car park.

That proved to be a very good decision as most enjoyed a good day’s sport despite the wind and rain.

Continuing his fine run of form was matchwinner Pete Sanderson, who fished the feeder close in for most of the day for 139lb 7oz, catchiing most of his fish on mussels.

Runner-up with 134lb 3oz was Tyrone Horn, who was another angler fishing a small Method feeder with great success catching on pellet, then came Brian Faulkner on124lb 1oz.

DECOY OPEN

A low turnout for Sunday’s Decoy Lakes Open on the Willows meant some empty pegs were more than welcome.

Leading the way from peg 25 was Dave Whiting. He caught on a top kit with pellet to start off the match but caught really well in the margins to finish on 182lb 1oz.

Young Harry Murphy and the experienced Nigel Baxter were joint second, each with 150lb.