Needham top rod on the Old Nene

The Tuesday Club anglers fished their latest match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s which turned out to be a good choice.

Top rod from peg two was Danny Needham with 9lb of roach and rudd caught on the long pole with pinkie over groundbait. Second was Mike Mohan with 7lb 6oz, then came Alan Jopling on 6lb 14oz and Mike Smith with 6lb.

RAMSEY

The following day Ramsey and District Angling Society were on the same venue but found it iced over.

One or two decided to return home for a nice cup of tea and a cooked breakfast and perhaps that was a wise decision.

Of those that remained John Locke strolled to victory with 14lb 7oz, catching rudd on the waggler from peg two. Keith Rayment came in second with 5lb 14oz, followed by Ken Taylor on 5lb 9oz.

Despite the conditions it fished a lot better for the Ramsey lads on Sunday as matchwinner Mark Williams put a very impressive 22lb 14oz to the scales from peg one catching quality rudd with maggot on the waggler. Joint second with 9lb 10oz were Liam Harlock and Malcolm Plant, then came Stu Cheetham with 9lb 6oz.

TYDD GOTE

The Tydd Gote midweek match was switched to the in-form March Twenty Foot as the North Level Drain was frozen.

They fished the Footbridge section which saw John Taylor put a fine 25lb 11oz to the scales. A close second with 23lb 10oz was Pete Emery followed by Darren Wilson on 12lb 4oz.

The club were back on a windswept North Level on Sunday and the top three were Pete Emery (7lb 9oz), Andrew Kilby (6lb 14oz) and Archie Greenwood (5lb 6oz).

ROOKERY WATERS

Over 60s Open, Jay Lake: 1 Vic German 11lb.

Teams of Three Winter League: Jay Lake - 1 Jamie McGuire (Moaners) 43lb 15oz; 2 Jimmy Brooks (Preston) 37lb 1oz; 3 Mark Pollard (Hinders Select) 34lb 4oz. Magpie Lake - 1 Darren Ogden (Rookery Waters) 132lb 4oz; 2 Tony McGregor (Moaners) 49lb 9oz; 3 Stewart Bracey (Hinders Select) 33lb 8oz. Raven Lake - 1 Richard Bond (Hinders Select) 60lb 15oz; 2 Roger Gowler (Rookery Waters) 53lb 9oz; 3 Ricky Ashwell (SAS) 50lb 7oz.