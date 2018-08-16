More massive weights from Magpie Pool

Rookery Waters has been seeing record weights recorded in open and club matches recently and I heard over the weekend that a club match on the Magpie Pool was won by Steve Dorks with a massive 500lb plus net!

In the Saturday Summer Qualifier open match fished on the Magpie, the top 12 anglers all weighed in over 200lb.

Matchwinner was Tim Bates on peg 36 with a whopping 430lb 6oz fishing casters shallow.

Not far behind with 417lb 3oz was Tony McGregor on peg 25 and third spot went to Bill Reynolds on peg 33 with 303lb 10oz of carp.

The Wednesday Over 60s Open was also fished on the Magpie Pool which saw Peterborough rod Pete Holland take the honours from peg one with 294lb 12oz, once again caster was the main bait. Second was Keith Rayment on peg five with 213lb 8oz and third Dave Lack from peg 22 with 193lb 14oz.

Stewart Bracey won the Thursday Summer Qualifier on the Jay Lake from peg 18 fishing corn and pellet for 194lb 10oz. Second was Vince Cross with 176lb 8oz followed by Graham Welton on 131lb 12oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn anglers had another great day at Kingsland Fishery.

Matchwinner Steve Smith put a massive 279lb 7oz to the scales from peg 12 fishing a small Method feeder on two lines catching on a banded pellet.

Second was Chris Shortland on peg nine followed by new club member Paul Kempton with 195lb 12oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Rob Goodson won the final match in the Thursday evening series at Float Fish Farm Fishery, putting a massive 200lb 1oz net of carp on the scales from peg eight on the Two Islands Pool.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote AC Wednesday Open, North Level Drain: 1 Dick Paul 12lb 13oz; 2 Pete Emery 9lb 2oz; 3 Colin Burton 7lb 3oz.

Tydd Gote AC , Thursday match, Black Dyke Drain: 1 Dick Paul 4lb 2oz; 2 Pete Emery 3lb 9oz; 3 Andy Greenwood 2lb 2oz.

Tydd Gote AC , Sunday match, North Level Drain: 1 Andrew Kilby 82lb 5oz; 2 Andy Greenwood 18lb 6oz; 3 Colin Burton 8lb 6oz.