Malle delivers the goods on the Twenty Foot Drain

The winter weather certainly arrived with a vengeance at the weekend, in fact we had to put up with just about everything mother nature has to offer.

We had high winds, heavy rain, a big overnight frost, snow, sleet and finally heavy rain again.

In the big HAJAC Winter League seond round match fished on the Old Nene at March, the Twenty Foot Drain and Exhibition Bridge. there were however some tremendous leading weights.

Leading the way on the individual front was Ray Malle. He drew close to the old footbridge on the Twenty Foot and caught well all day on the pole with maggot catching a good stamp of roach for 32lb 3oz.

Runner-up from the same area was Alex Bates, who weighed in 25lb 1oz, followed by Anthony Watling on 23lb 12oz.

On the team front, a strong Sensas Mark One side came out on top with 21 points, followed closely by PI Black Horse on 25 and Tackle and Bates A with 28.

After two rounds Sensas Mark One lead the way on three points with Tackle and Bates A next on four.

Individual result: 1 Ray Malle, Sensas Mark One, 32lb 3oz; 2 Alex Bates,Tackle & Bates A, 25lb 1oz; 3 A. Watling, Stanjay Gold, 23lb 12oz; 4 D. Stones, Stanjay Posh, 17lb 3oz; 5 M. Pollard, Stanjay Gold, 16lb 2oz.

Team result: 1 Sensas Mark One White 21pts; 2 Preston Innovation Black Horse, 25; 3 Tackle & Bates A, 28; 4 Tackle & Bates Select, 29; 5 Stanjay Gold, 31.

League standings: 1 Sensas Mark One White, 3pts; 2 Tackle & Bates, 4; 3 Preston Innovation Black Horse, 5; 4 Tackle & Bates Select, 9; 5 Stanjay Silver, 10.

FERRY MEADOWS

As you can imagine quite a few matches were called off at the weekend with stillwaters taking the brunt of the wintry weather conditions.

The big Golden Rod Qualifier at Ferry Meadows still went ahead but looking at the rsult perhaps it shouldn’t have done.

Quality anglers had travelled well over 100 miles to fish the match bidding for a place in the £10,000 final but only three put a fish to the scales.

Lucky winner, and I don’t think that’s an unkind thing to say, was Joe Wheeldon. He drew peg 40 and caught just one fish, a bream on a small cage feeder going to the scales at 6lb 13oz.

In second place was Jason Farmer, again with one fish, but just a little smaller weighing 5lb 2oz. Third was Mihail Burdia with a 3lb 9oz bream.

RAMSEY AS

The Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s continues in great winter form. It’s well worth a midweek visit with easy parking and plenty of fish willing to feed in all conditions.

In the Ramsey & District Angling Society Wednesday match Mel Saggers on peg three took the top spot fishing pinkies on the whip to catch 10lb 15oz.

Ken Taylor came second with 9lb 2oz caught on maggot and hempseed, followed by Harry Young with 7lb 15oz.

The club switched to Factory Bank for their Sunday outing and caught the venue just right as it was flowing and had good colour.

Leading the way in this one was Paul Kilby. He drew peg eight at the town end and fished maggot to hand for a fine 20lb 4oz net.

A few pegs away was runner-up Ivan Steels (14lb 9oz) and third was Malc Sansome with 9lb 9oz followed by Keith Rayment on 8lb 4oz.