Lucky Horseshoe for Hudson

Despite the change in weather Float Fish Farm has fished well of late.

In the latest open match split over two the Wagtail and Horseshoe lakes some very respectable weights were taken.

Wagtail winner Nigel Baxter.

Topping Horseshoe from peg one was Tony Hudson with 76lb 2oz and the other section winner was Paul Saddington on 52lb 1oz.

Over on Wagtail, Nigel Baxter put a fine 95lb 5oz to the scales and the other section winner was Brian Westley on 49lb 8oz.

FRANK BEVILACQUA

A match in memory of Frank Bevilacqua, who sadly passed away on July 4 aged 62, has been arranged and will take place on December 1.

Two of Frank’s favourite clubs were Yaxley and Ramsey and they have kindly donated their waters.

Waters to be used will be Raveley Drain and the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s.

The cost will be £5 donated to the British Lung Foundation and £10 will be paid in pools, making a total of £15 all in.

To book in please email Mike Mohan at michaelmohan1@ntlworld.com or email mikethefish30@gmail.com.

WHITTLESEY

It was ridiculously hard for Whittlesey anglers on a windy Cock Bank. If there are fish in the drain they are certainly not willing to feed in any numbers.

It was a tie at the top between Mike Mohan and Dan Abbott, both catching small fish for 3lb 5oz, with Andy Lawrence third on 2lb 1oz.

RESULTS

Rookery Waters, Wednesday Over 60s, Magpie Pool: 1 Bob Coulson 81lb 11oz; 2 Vic German 61lb 8oz; 3 Will Hadley 60lb 1oz.

Rookery Waters, Saturday Winter Qualifier: Jay Lake - 1 James Taylor 140lb 2oz; 2 Ricky Ashwell 108lb 8oz. Raven Lake - 1 Simon Bond 114lb 6oz; 2 Will Reynolds 99lb 2oz.