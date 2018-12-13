Locke leads the way on the Old Nene

Ramsey & District Angling Society waters have been in very good form and I am sure will be considered by many clubs when deciding venues for their 2019/20 fixture lists.

In the club’s Wednesday match fished on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s every angler fishing recorded double-figure weights with John Locke taking the honours from peg five with 17lb 10oz of skimmers.

Simon Dow.

Ivan Steels came second with 16lb 9oz from the next peg followd by Keith Rayment on 13lb 14oz and David Steels with 11lb 10oz.

Even better was to come on Sunday in the first of the Ramsey Winter League matches fished on the Forty Foot Drain on the Narrows section.

This time it was Paul Kilby out in front. He drew peg 14 and caught roach, rudd, skimmers and perch throughout the day and topped them off with a bonus tench to seal the victory with 17lb 4oz.

Rayment was second with over 350 fish weighing 15lb 1oz, then it was Malcolm Plant with 14lb 8oz and Vern Edgley on 12lb 10oz.

YAXLEY

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC visited Beggars Bridge at the weekend and the best weights came from the railway bridge end.

Matchwinner Lionel Whaley was next to the bridge and after fishing maggot over groundbait at the start he later switched to tares on a short pole line which saw him catch a much better stamp of fish for a winning 18lb 1oz of roach. Second was Mike Mohan (14lb 4oz) and third Ivan Marriott (10lb 5oz).

DECOY OPEN

Simon Dow won the Decoy Lakes Sunday Open on the Beastie from peg 13 with a 55lb 8oz net of silvers and F1s. Ben Bell put 46lb 15oz to the scales to take the runner-up spot, followed by Tony Evans on 45lb 10oz.

JVAC

Roy Whincup won the JVAC match on a very difficult Six Island Pool at Decoy from unfancied peg nine with 46lb 9oz. Ernie Lowbridge came next on 41lb 7oz followed by Ian Frith on 31lb 6oz.