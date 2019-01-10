Local rod Malle tops quality field in league opener

The HAJAC Winter League got off to a really good start at the weekend with a much improved turnout as well.

That was mainly due to the Angling Trust Winter league Final being fished on the venues next month and anglers from around the country joined teams to get some valuable practice in as well as fishing a big match.

Castaways winner Paul Dotchin.

No matter what the reason it’s so good to see so many anglers enjoying some fantastic sport on our local waters, a good showcase proving once again just how good our fenland waters are at the moment.

The Twenty Foot Drain at March was the venue that produced huge weights with the top five anglers all coming from this section.

Leading the way was local rod Ray Malle. He drew well away from the footbridge but put a tremendous 41lb 5oz net of silvers to the scales taken on the pole and whip with pinkie and maggot over groundbait.

Just a few ounces behind with 41lb 2oz was Allan Donnelly. He was much closer to the footbridge again catching on the pole and whip.

Whittlesey winner John Taylor.

There were some good weights from Factory Bank and the Old Nene at March and Benwick with many anglers putting double-figure weights to the scales, but nothing to compare with the Twenty Foot.

Full Result: 1 R. Malle, Tackle & Bates Select, 41lb 5oz; 2 A. Donnelly, Tackle & Bates, 41lb 2oz; 3 S. Winters, Tackle & Bates, 39lb; 4 J. Taylor, Sensas Mark One Black, 36lb 10oz. 5 R. Tomara, RAF, 32lb.

Teams: 1 Tackle & Bates Select, 17pts; 2 Sensas Mark One Black, 20; 3 Tackle & Bates,31; 4 Tackle & Bates Mismatch, 33; 5 Stanjay Gold, 40.

CASTAWAYS

Ramsey Forty Foot Drain is another fenland water in top form right and it produced some fine weights for the Castaways anglers in their match fished on the Narrows section.

Leading the way was Paul Dotchin from end peg 13 with a chopped worm and caster approach. He caught perch, roach and one good tench for a weight of 13lb.

As well as the odd big tench and perch there are plenty of small fish to target and from peg nine Mike Mohan caught well on the whip and pole to finish with 12lb 9oz.

Third was Mel Saggers with 11lb 6oz from peg one followed by Des Dalton on peg 11 with 11lb 4oz.

WHITTLESEY

The Whittlesey AA match was fished at Beggars Bridge on the Twenty Foot Drain and what a venue this has been for the club.

Once again it was John Taylor taking the honours putting a fine 39lb 1oz of small roach, skimmers and perch to the scales. They were taken on a couple of lines feeding heavily with groundbait, pinkie and squatts and fishing very positive heavy pole rigs.

Runner-up with 25lb 14oz was Jeff Tuttlebee and third place went to Paul Wright with 25lb 10oz.

TYDD GOTE

Tydd Gote Angling Club got the new year off to a good start on the North Level Drain at Main Road with Andrew Kilby and Steve Borrett again going head to head.

Kilby again just edged it with 7lb 6oz with Borrett netting 6lb 13oz.

Both had mixed bags alternating between far bank waggler and pole at 11 metres.

Third was Archie Greenwood on 4lb 8oz and Dennis Houghton caught 80 fish for a hard earned fourth place with 4lb 5oz.

Wednesday Open, Main Road: 1 J. Taylor 10lb 2oz; 2 P. Emery 9lb 14oz; 3 A. Greenwood 8lb 8oz.