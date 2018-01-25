Lake Ross at Pinchbeck is well worth a visit

Have your say

Lake Ross is a small water out at Pinchbeck, its a venue quite a few of us keep threatening to visit but never seem to get round to it with somany quality waters in the Peterborough area.

It is well worth a try though as the weights proved at the weekend in the fishery’s winter league series.

Top rod was Ben Elding on peg 13 with 64lb 2oz caught on the long pole with pellet.

Runner-up was Ian Kent fishing similar tactics for 50lb, then came Sean Higgingbottom on 34lb 8oz.

WHITTLESEY

The Whittlesey Twenty Foot Drain is starting to catch the eye with very good roach weights being taken in the Whittlesey club matches.

John Taylor is certainly the man to beat here as he regularly makes the frame and often takes first place as he did in the club’s latest match.

Pegged between the bridges he fished his usual whip and pinkie over groundbait approach to catch 29lb 14oz of quality roach.

Then came Mike Mohan with 12lb 14oz and Frank Bevilacqua with 11lb 15oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

In the Rookery Waters open match the weather really made a mess of the action, anglers with a few ounces even making the main frame.

The match was spread over two lakes, Jay and Raven.

On Jay it was Mark Cross who won from peg 47 with one small carp of 2lb 7oz. Second was Anthony Lee on peg 38 with a single roach of 2oz.

Ricky Ashwell continued his good form on the Raven Lake.

Drawn on peg two he caught on the long pole, with bread and maggot on the hook to win the lake with a very respectable 45lb 15oz.

Runner-up was Tony McGregor on peg six with 42lb 3oz.