King Edwards worth £1,000 on Rookery Waters

Rookery Waters was in good form at the weekend for its big two-day Winter Series final and Tom Edwards certainly cashed in.

He took home the winner’s cheque for £1,000 after finishing with a total weight of 295lb 8oz.

Bob Mills.

The runners-up prize of £500 went to Josh Pace with 280lb while Ben Townsend earned £300 for third place with 218lb 14oz.

Edwards won on the Magpie Lake on day one from peg 26. He caught 160lb 4oz of carp feeding pellet with banded or soft 6mm pellet on the hook. Runner-up was corn and pellet expert Wayne Shepherd, who had a very busy day catching small carp for 145lb.

On the Raven Lake it was the in-form Jimmy Brooks taking the honours from peg 14. He caught on the pole with maggot for 101lb 12oz. Next came Josh Pace on 101lb 8oz.

Edwards reigned again on Day Two, taking top spot on the Raven Lake from peg four. He fished a long pole line to catch F1s early but a very good late run of bigger carp to finish with 135lb 4oz. Runner-up was Tony McGregor with108lb 12oz.

Larry Robertson.

The Magpie Lake fished well again on day two and the winner was Richard Bond from peg 14 with 180lb 10oz. Runner-up was Pace from peg 24 with 179lb 8oz.

DECOY OPEN

If proof were needed that Decoy Lakes is one of the best fisheries in the area and possibly in the country then it arrived at the weekend.

Just about every angler fishing the Decoy Open on the Beastie Lake put a three-figure weight to the scales.

In top spot with a 353lb net of carp was Ben Bell. Drawn on peg five, he caught throughout the match fishing a shallow rig on the pole with maggot.

Runner-up was Rob Farron with 196lb 10oz from peg 30 then came Andy Rayment with 183lb 10oz from peg 17.

JVAC

Paul Faulkner has quickly proved the step up from Hotpoint AC to the much bigger JVAC was a shrewd move.

Bigger matches against very accomplished anglers each week has seen him improve dramatically.

His latest JVAC match win came on the Willows at Decoy. He drew peg 18, not the best on the lake, and caught 94lb 10oz fishing the margins with dead reds and micro pellets.

Second from peg 30 was Andy Gausden with 82lb 15oz and third was Roy Whincup on peg five with 69lb 10oz.

COCK INN

The last round of the Cock Inn winter series on the Four Island Pool at Decoy was won by Larry Robertson from peg five with 84lb 15oz - a new club record weight for a winter match.

Second was Gary Sell with 69lb 11oz from peg one and thrid Chris Shortland with 54lb 4oz from peg nine.

This year’s winter series champion was Bob Mills with 79 points. Then came Sell with 77 and Shortland with 58.

OVER 55s

Chris Saunders won the Decoy Over 55s match on the Beastie from hot peg nine with 136lb 2oz of carp and F1s. Dave Thornton on peg 18 was next with 92lb 1oz, followed by Tom Wilson on 78lb 9oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

Pete Marshall won the Conservative Club match on the Beastie with 65lb 6oz from peg 14 followed by Steve Fogarty (47lb 8oz) and Andrew Porter (50lb 12oz).

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey AS finished the season off on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Marys and looking at the result the venue will be pleased to have a rest.

Leading the way was Keith Rayment on peg two with a net of small skimmers on a whip for 6lb 14oz. Second was John Locke on 5lb 7oz followed by Liam Harlock with 4lb 15oz.

Ramsey’s carp match at Decoy Lakes was won by Josh Pace with 98lb 2oz followed by Andrew Wilding with 77lb 14oz and Liam Darler on 65lb 8oz.

First three in the club’s latest match on Six Islands were Andrew Rayment (83lb 14oz), Andrew Wilding (60lb 4oz) and Vern Edgley (59lb 6oz).

FLOAT FISH FARM

The midweek match at Float Fish Farm Fishery was fished over two lakes - the Two Islands and Wagtail.

Top two on Two Islands were Stan Dow (60lb 15oz) and Dave Keech (53lb 9oz) while over on Wagtail it was Brian Westley (90lb 15oz) and Gus Gausden (39lb 1oz) first and second.

Saturday’s match was on Two Islands and Horsehoe.

On Two Islands, Roy Wells won with 114lb 9oz followed by Stan Dow (92lb 3oz) while on Horseshoe it was Nigel Baxter (70lb 4oz) and Danny Carlton (48lb 3oz) first and second.