Just the job for former world champion Bob

The penultimate round of the East Midlands Winter League took place on the Old Nene at March, now regarded by many as the best winter roach venue to be had anywhere in the country.

In this match just about every angler put double-figure nets to the scales, which was quite remarkable.

A quality line-up saw former world champion Bob Nudd top the field with 30lb 12oz. It was a near perfect display of short whip fishing on bread punch as you would expect from Nudd, who is still one of the best in the country at this style of fishing.

Browning Hotrods’ Ricky Young was second with 28lb 4oz fishing punch to start with but switching to pinkie and hemp on the waggler later in the match to keep the fish coming.

John Weeden was third putting a fine 27lb 1oz followed by Rob Hubbard with 26lb 13oz.

On the all-important team front Browning Hotrods’ great run came to an end and they could only make third on the day behind Stanjay Gold, then came Matrix Image.

Browning Hotrods remain league leaders with eight points but now Stanjay Gold are second with nine and it’s going to go down to the wire on the March Twenty Foot Drain and Ramsey High Lode at Factory Bank in two weeks time.

FRANK BEVILACQUA MEMORIAL

The Frank Bevilacqua Memorial match was a resounding success with friends old and new enjoying a bit of banter, a few tears, lots of laughter and plenty of fish . . . just as Frank would have wanted.

The match was split over three venues, Ramsey St Mary’s, Raveley Drain and Ramsey Narrows.

Sections were paid by default so on Raveley it was Chris Gale leading the way with 10lb, while on Ramsey St Mary’s Rob Wright weighed in 11lb 1oz, then came Lionel Whaley and Keith Woodcock on the Narrows, both with 6lb 14oz.

Top individual over all three venues was Markus Billen, visiting from Germany. He drew at Ramsey St Mary’s on the Old Nene and caught roach, perch and a few skimmers on the pole and whip for 17lb 7oz.

Overall placings on a continental type pay out were: 1st Markus Billen, St Mary’s, 17lb 7oz; 2nd Paul Wright, Raveley, 16lb 5oz; 3rd Andy Bull, Narrows, 9lb 6oz; 4th John Taylor, St Mary’s, 16lb 3oz; 5th Mel Saggers, Raveley, 11lb 4oz; 6th Chris Hardman, Narrows, 7lb 8oz.

A little over £360 was also raised for the British Lung Foundation.

DEEPING

The first round of the Deeping St James AC Individual League Series was held on their stretch of the River Nene near Wansford and the river was in a dour mood. Although it was mild, the clear water and a downstream wind made conditions difficult.

Graham Wright won with 2lb 15oz on peg 17. He caught a few roach and dace down the middle and perch close in.

Second was Ray Torrington on peg 16 with 1lb 2oz.

FENLAND RODS

What a year it’s been for Fenland Rods angler Kev Lee. At the club’s presentation evening at the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey, he swept the board winning all four awards including the Club Champion Cup, Club Cup, Handicap Cup and Drawn Pairs with Tony Nesbitt.