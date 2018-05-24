Jay Lake was Taylor-made for Ken

Ramsey AS were over at Rookery Waters at the weekend and saw the Jay Lake still in good form.

Ken Taylor took first place from peg 47 with 120lb 10oz fishing the pole with worm and caster. Runner-up was Pete Holland with a level 99lb from 41. He fished meat and maggot on the long pole and in the margins with dead reds and micro pellet.

In third place with 82lb 4oz was Keith Rayment.

WEBBS AC

Webbs anglers were also fishing at Rookery Waters. They were pegged on the Raven Pool where Martin Parker took the honours with 73lb 5oz taken on the long pole with pellet.

Runner-up was Marcus Webb, who had 69lb taken on the feeder with red maggot, followed by Colin Clark fishing sweetcorn for 57lb 10oz.

ROOKERY WATERS OPENS

There was a very good turnout for the Over 60s Open at Rookery Waters last week, fished on the Magpie Lake.

Steve Tyler on peg 24 took the honours with 119lb 3oz of carp fishing groundbait and maggot down the edge. Runner-up with 100lb 4oz was Pete Holland followed by Clive Robinson with 94lb 13oz.

The latest Thursday Open Summer Qualifier on Jay Lake saw Steve Haywood win with 113lb 15oz from peg 44. Second was John Young on peg 19 with 96lb 1oz, with Barry Mason third with 85lb 5oz on peg 23.

The Saturday Summer Qualifier was also fished on Jay Lake and was won by Tony Dawson on peg 40 with 125lb 6oz. Runner-up was the in-form Josh Pace with 112lb 4oz, with Mark Cross third with 94lb 14oz.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways Angling Club fished Stretton Lakes and top rod with 68lb 8oz was Justin Haynes on peg nine. Runner up was Mike Mohan (32lb) and third Gareth Mansfield (27lb).

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods were at Head Fen Fishery where Tony Nesbet won with a modest 16lb 11oz from Mel Lutkin (16lb 8oz) and Mick Rawson (7lb 4oz).