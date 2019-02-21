It’s lucky peg 13 for Cheetham

Have your say

The Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s again fished well for the Ramsey & District Angling Society Wednesday match.

Top rod was Stu Cheetham with 13lb 7oz of quality roach from peg 13 taken on hempseed.

Runner-up was Keith Rayment with 12lb then came John Locke with 10lb 4oz.

On Saturday the club ran an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier fished on Exhibition Bridge.

In first place with two pike going to the scales at 8lb 10oz was Paul Keepin, followed by Paul Lenton with two fish for 7lb 4oz and Enzo Serino on 5lb 10oz.

Sunday’s club match on the Forty Foot Drain fished on The Narrows section was won by Andrew Ray with 15lb 7oz on peg three.

Runner-up was Vern Edgley (14lb 11oz) and in third position Malcolm Plant (12lb 10oz).

CASTAWAYS

Mel Saggers put in a fine performance on the pole to win the Castaways AC match on the Twenty Foot Drain with 19lb of roach and perch from peg one next to the bridge.

Coming a close second was the consistent Mike Mohan, who caught roach on the pole and whip for 18lb 10oz.

Third place went to Pete Molesworth on 18lb 6oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Elm Pool at Decoy on Sunday which saw those anglers on the middle pegs enjoy by far the best of the action.

Top rod was Paul Faulkner on peg 12. He fished the pole all day catching most of his fish on sweetcorn over micros to put 141lb 1oz to the scales.

Coming a close second from peg eight was Nick Carlton fishing similar tactics to the winner and weighing in 139lb 11oz.

In third place was Chris Saunders on peg nine with 78lb 9oz.

RESULTS

Decoy Over 55s, Six Islands: 1 Gordon Parker 60lb 10oz; 2 Phil Stubley 57lb 15oz; 3 Dave Rowell 52lb 5oz.

Tuesday Club, Forty Foot Drain, Narrows: 1 Alan Jopling 11lb 1oz; 2 Mike Smith 10lb 14oz; 3 Mike Mohan 10lb 6oz.

Whittlesey, Twenty Foot Drain, Beggars Bridge: 1 John Taylor 32lb 15oz; 2 Andy Wilding 31lb 3oz; 3 Paul Wright 24lb 14oz.