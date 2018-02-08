It’s looking good for the big Winter League Final

With the Angling Trust Winter League Final fast approaching, Stanjay Tackle put on yet another practice match on our local fenland drains for those anglers competing in what is still regarded by many as one of the most prestigious team events on the angling calendar.

The final will be split over the drains and Decoy Lakes so those going to be pegged on the drains have been eager to try out the fishing on offer in our area and as yet they have not been disappointed.

Martyn Freeman won Sundays Decoy Lakes Open.

The Old Nene at March has been in tremendous form and in this latest match on the Old Nene at Benwick, Factory Bank and the Twenty Foot Drain those fishing found sport as good as it gets anywhere in the country at this time of year.

Matchwinner on the day was Pete Duffy. He travelled all the way down from the North West of the country and had a wonderful day’s sport on the Twenty Foot Drain putting a fine 30lb 15oz to the scales, all roach taken on the pole with pinkie and maggot over groundbait.

Local rod Colin Oakman came second. He drew at the Chain Bridge section and fished similar tactics to the winner for 25lb 12oz.

Adi Reynolds was third with 24lb 1oz followed by two more locals, Anthony Watling with 19lb 9oz and Rob Wright on 18lb 14oz.

So providing the venues do not get too much more pressure on them I think we are going to see a cracking final.

DECOY LAKES

Decoy Lakes is also starting to attract anglers preparing for the Angling Trust Winter League Final on february 24.

The lakes used for Saturday’s open match were Six Islands, Lou’s, Beastie and Horseshoe and it was the latter that produced the winner.

Mark Goddard topped a really strong field from peg nine. He started on the feeder, fishing a small maggot feeder to the corner before switching to the short pole line with maggot to finish on 75lb 14oz.

Local rod Tom Wallace put 65lb 11oz to the scales from peg 12 on Six Islands for second place with Ray King third on 63lb 11oz.

Sunday’s match was an even bigger affair with the Cedar, Willows, Damson, Six Islands and Four Islands being taken up.

City rod Martyn Freeman drew the Cedar Pool peg five and won it with 138lb 7oz fishing the bomb and maggot approach.

Jay Richardson, another regular to the fishery, took the runner-up spot with 99lb 11oz on the Willows peg 29. Third was Mark Carter with 92lb 11oz from Cedar peg 22.

JVAC

Sport was far less productive for the JVAC club fishing the Beastie Lake on Sunday as most struggled for bite.

Leading the way was Roy Whincup with 29lb 5oz, then came Terry Tribe on 24lb 8oz and Perry Briggs with 14lb.

OVER 55s

It was cold, wet and windy for those fishing the Decoy Over 55s match on the Willows.

Gus Gausden drew plum peg 29 and made no mistake catching carp and F1s for a comfortable win with 56lb 5oz. Chris Saunders came next with 35lb 3oz and Roy Whincup third on 31lb.