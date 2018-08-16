It’s lady’s day at Buttonhole

Have your say

Webb’s AC were back at Buttonhole Fishery on Sunday and the top three anglers all put 100lb plus to the scales.

Kay Beck has been fishing lakes in the area for the past few seasons and is a very accomplished angler.

And she showed just how good she can be by topping the field with a very impressive 137lb 15oz all taken on the pole with sweetcorn from peg three.

Runner-up was Mick Linnell on peg 15, also fishing sweetcorn for 102lb, then came Ray Stoner with 101lb 3oz.

RAMSEY AS

Exhibition Bridge was the venue for a Ramsey AS pairs match which saw Keith Rayment and Simon Wagstaff take the trophy.

Andrew Wilding took the individual honours on peg three with small fish and a bonus tench for 10lb 15oz.

Keith Rayment came second catching skimmers on the pole for 7lb 2oz followed by Simon Wagstaff with 5lb 4oz and Ken Taylor on 4lb 12oz.

DECOY OVER 50s

The Decoy Over 50s match on the Cedar Pool was won by Deeping St James angler Ray Torrington with 177lb 14oz.

He drew peg one and caught well all day fishing close in with cat meat.

Next was Keith Rayment on peg five with 177lb 9oz and third place went to Gordon Parker on 150lb.