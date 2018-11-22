It’s king Edwards on the Beastie

The Decoy Winter League has become a very popular event and with Tony Evans at the helm that’s no surprise really as he always attracts a very impressive line-up.

Round Two saw the Beastie Lake taking the top prizes with Tom Edwards leading the way with the only three-figure weight on the day. He drew peg 17 and caught on a small feeder, straight lead and the pole with pellet to weigh in 105lb 15oz.

Andy Leathers came second from the early peg numbers with 68lb 1oz closely followed by John Whincup with 62lb 15oz.

JVAC

You know winter is creeping up on us when the JVAC lads find it tough going at Decoy Lakes.

In their latest match on Six Islands matchwinner was Gus Gausden on peg 22 with 57lb 15oz, all taken on the pole with sweetcorn.

Second from peg seven was Chris Baldwin with 54lb 11oz, then came Andy Gausden on peg two with 43lb 12oz.

COCK INN

I am afraid to say Four Islands at Decoy was also difficult for most fishing round two of the Cock Inn winter series.

Making it two wins on the trot was Gary Sell on peg three. He caught skimmers and a few F1s on the pole with maggot and soft pellet for a modest 28lb 6oz.

Hot on his heels from peg two was Bob Mills fishing maggot over micro pellet for 23lb 12oz, then came Pete Howson with 22lb 3oz fishing soft pellet to the island.

OVER 55s

The Friday Decoy Over 55s match was fished on the Beastie Lake.

Guest rod Mark Sawyer finished out in front from peg six fishing on short and long pole lines with banded 4ml pellet on a light rig. He caught good carp and skimmers for a comfortable win putting 116lb 8oz to the scales.

The consistent Gordon Parker came second from peg 26, catching carp in the margin on corn, and he was followed by Phil Jones in third place with 58lb 14oz from peg 12.