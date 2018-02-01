It’s Green for go in the Over 55s match

There was a better turnout than of late for the Decoy Over 55s Friday match fished on the Six Island Pool.

Paul Green claimed first place from peg 11 fishing the long pole line for most of the day and alternating between soft pellet and red maggot for 47lb 10oz.

On peg six was runner-up Jay Richardson. He stuck with red maggot on the pole to finish with 39lb 7oz and that was just enough to pip Dave Rowell, who wighed in 38lb 10oz taken on pellet

These are still popular matches run each Friday at Decoy Lakes and all anglers over 55 are more than welcome to fish. Just turn up on the morning of the match around 8.30am.