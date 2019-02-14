It’s ding-dong Bell in the Ferry Meadows pike match

The final match in the Peterborough & DAA Predator Series in association with Savage Gear took place on Sunday and it was local rod and club bailiff Andrew Bell who came out on top.

He caught seven pike and was followed by Cezar Marius, who caught four fish.

Harry Langley with his record-breaking zander.

It was a difficult day for all but with some fantastic prizes donated by the competitions sponsors Savage Gear, all those that took part went home happy.

The club would like to thank Savage Gear for their support throughout the series and to Szymon Skoczen and the Building Bridges project and Nenescape for their assistance in bringing angling communities together.

NENE RECORDS

Local rod Harry Langley has been busy breaking River Nene records again.

Although just 23 years-old, Langley is something of a big-fish expert.

He holds the River Nene record for a perch of 4lb 12oz and recently broke his own record for a Nene zander. It had stood at 16lb 8oz but he topped that when fishing a section of the Nene on the outskirts of the city centre and put a huge 17lb 4oz fish onto the scales.