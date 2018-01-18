It’s another job Wells done on Two Islands

Have your say

Sport has certainly picked up quite nicely on the Two Islands over at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

In the Saturday Open match it was venue expert Roy Wells topping the field with a fine 83lb 2oz net of carp.

Drawn on peg 24, Wells never strayed off the feeder line fishing small soft pellet hair rigged and netted carp to 5lb regularly all day.

Runner-up was Kevin Peacock. He was fishing on peg eight and also caught on the feeder putting 50lb 8oz to the scales.

Section winners were Rob Chamberlain on 27lb 8oz and Peter Carter on 25lb 14oz.

WHITTLESEY

Whittlesey AA anglers are certainly finding the fish on fenland drains right now.

Leading the field in their latest match on the Twenty Foot Drain at Beggars Bridge was Chris Gale.

He drew one of the tench pegs and made no mistake netting three fish and a few small roach for a fine winning weight of 11lb 14oz.

Second place went to John Taylor on peg seven with a small-fish catch on the pinkie over groundbait for 10lb 14oz.

Jeff Tuttlbee came third with another small fish catch on the waggler and pole for 9lb 1oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Over at Rookery Waters the Teams of Three Winter League saw much improved sport with all three lakes fishing quite well.

Top rod on the Jay Lake was March angler Tony McGreggor. He caught on bread fishing the long pole for 71lb 14oz and was followed by Wayne Shepherd on 55lb 10oz.

Over on Magpie it was Dave Rawlings out in front.

He did really well putting 114lb 6oz to the scales from peg 34 taking his fish on maggot and bread.

Runner-up on the Magpie Lake was Dennis Page, albeit with a rather disappointing 19lb 12oz.

Sport on the Raven Pool was much better than in previous weeks with fish showing on every peg,

Anthony Lee on peg four took the honours. He caught on maggot all day to weigh in 61lb 1oz.

Second on the Raven Pool was Ian Frith on peg 24 fishing small expander pellet and maggot to put 45lb 6oz on the scales.

On the team front it’s locals Rookery Waters leading the way after four rounds on 60 points.

Then come Matrix Dynamite with 74 and Pools Fodder ‘B’on 75.