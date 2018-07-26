It’s a Major win for Adam on the Beastie Pool

What a week it’s been at Decoy Lakes which saw not one but two huge matches both produce some fine form.

On Tuesday it was the Maver Match This Qualifier - a match that would see one angler through to the final and in with a chance of capturing the £70,000 first prize.

A big field of top-class anglers lined the banks so space was at a premium. Those that did have a little extra room had to make it pay.

And that’s exactly what matchwinner Simon Foster did on the Lou’s Pool peg nine.

Nobody expected this lake to produce the winner but with peg eight not in the bag, Foster took full advantage fishing a feeder and then later close in to record 195lb 7oz and that coveted place in the final.

Runner-up on the Beastie Lake peg three was Ben Bell with 194lb 15oz, then came Rob Brennan on Lou’s peg six with 181lb 4oz.

The Maver match was a good result but the following day anglers in the R & J Pipework Masters were treated to some huge nets of fish from most of the pools right around the complex.

Top rod with a magnificent 326lb was Adam Major, not a local rod but a regular visitor to the fishery over the past couple of years.

He drew peg 13 on the Beastie, a noted peg on the end of the spit, and after catching well in the first hour on the long pole with casters fished shallow he switched to an all-out attack in the margins feeding heavily to his right with pellet and sweetcorn.

The heavy-handed approach paid off as carp after carp came on the feed and he continued to catch fish to double figures right up until the final whistle to see him comfortably home and picking up a cheque for £6,000.

City rod Martyn Freeman took a huge 280lb 5oz from Damson peg 5 to finish second, then came Rob Wright with 233lb for third place.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match was fished on the Horseshoe and Four Islands pools with everyone looking to draw the Horseshoe. It was the latter, however, that saw every angler weigh in over 100lb!

Keith Rayment took the honours with 189lb 13oz from peg three caching on the pole with paste.

He was followed by Sean Best on peg eight with 169lb 14oz, some caught on the feeder but most falling to pellet fished close in.

On Horseshoe it was Steve Dorks out in front. He fished banded pellet from peg seven to weigh in 115lb 3oz.

Next came Dave Rowell on peg five with 105lb 4oz fishing pellet shallow for most of the match.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Willow Pool on Sunday and although the leading weights looked good for some reason most of the anglers struggled for much of the day.

Well out in front with 116lb 8oz was Guy Dew on peg 33. He fished a long pole line for most of the day picking off carp with pellet as they cruised by close to the surface.

Second from peg 35 was Ian Frith. He fished a small feeder and also caught close to the margins for 88lb 4oz.

Andy Gausden came third from peg 24 fishing shallow all day, followed by Kevin Wilmot with 72lb 3oz.

This was also a pairs match so it was a good day for Dew as he partnered Gus Gausden to weigh a total of 139lb 12oz and take that prize too.

RAMSEY

In the Ramsey & District Angling Society Sunday match fished on the Cedar Pool at Decoy it was Stu Cheetham taking first place with 118lb 12oz from peg four. He caught on maggot fished close in.

Andy Rayment came second fishing pellet shallow from peg six for 117lb 14oz and was followed by Keith Rayment on 92lb and Ryan Judd with 57lb 8oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Over at Float Fish Farm Fishery it was that man again, Mark Cree, taking the honours in not one but two big matches last week.

In the Saturday match fished on Two Islands he drew peg 18 and caught on the feeder and pole for a very comfortable victory putting 212lb 15oz to the scales.

Second came Mike Whitaker on peg eight with 157lb 8oz, followed by Mark Perkins on 152lb 5oz.

The Wednesday Over 50s match saw Cree pull out peg 18 again, this time winning with 206lb 2oz with Mick King second on 150lb 3oz.

Over on the Wagtail Pool, Ant Final came first with 127lb 12oz followed by Dave Keech on 124lb 7oz.

In the latest Thursday evening match on the Wagtail Pool it was a head to head battle between Ted Rowe on a pellet waggler and Andy Adams fishing the pole shallow with pellet.

Rowe just edged it at the scales with 131lb 14oz to Adams’ 122lb 7oz. Third was Cameron Stokes on 81lb 10oz.