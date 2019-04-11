It could be a red-hot summer down at Ferry Meadows

It’s going to be a very busy year at Ferry Meadows.

Already the Ringer Baits/ Peterborough DAA Summer Series is a sell-out and a reserve list has been formed.

Steve Goodrum.

There are also going to be some open matches on the venue starting this Sunday and with a good line-up of anglers booked in we should see some big weights taken. If you would like a ticket or need more details call 07702448092.

One or two local anglers have already had some success on the venue.

Matchman Steve Goodrum made a welcome return to the commercial match fishing scene last year and now he is looking to natural venues too.

So on Sunday he decided to fish the Gunwade Lake, a real test given the less than favourable conditions.

Don Garrett.

It turned out to be a great day’s fishing though as he put together a very respectable net of bream, all taken on a feeder approach with a mix of groundbait, worm, casters and maggot.

The lakes are run by Peterborough DAA and with the bream on the feed it’s well worth a visit, be it on a day ticket or indeed for handbook holders.

Riverfest tickets are on sale now and the round to be fished on the River Nene along the North Bank looks like being a sell-out event. There are just a few tickets left so if you are interested visit the Angling Trust website for details.

JVAC

A very strong JVAC side easily went through to the next round of the Angling Times KO Cup event on Saturday when beating home side Westwood Lakes from Boston with four section wins to two on the Falcon Lake.

They even had the added pleasure of taking the top three individual places led home by Perry Briggs with 125lb 10oz of small carp, catching well on a short pole line and in the edges. Second was Andy Kelk with 109lb followed by Ian Frith on 107lb 2oz.

On Sunday the club anglers fished the Oak Pool at Decoy Lakes which saw Chris Baldwin take the honours from corner peg 15. Fishing long and short along the far bank with maggot over micro pellet he caught 104lb 12oz.

Not too far off the top spot was Barry Webb with 98lb 4oz, then came Nick Carlton with 97lb 4oz.

RAMSEY AS

The Ramsey club fished the Beastie Lake on the Decoy complex on Sunday but a dramatic drop in temperature on Saturday night saw quite a few struggling for bites.

Matchwinner was Josh Pace on fancied peg 30. He put together a cracking weight of 180lb 4oz fishing long and short on the pole with pellet.

Runner-up was Liam Darler on 26 with 148lb and then came Rob Wright with 139lb 8oz and Keith Rayment with 131lb.

FLOAT FISH FARM

The big open match over at Float Fish Farm Fishery on Saturday saw a strong line-up on the Two Islands Pool.

Leading the way from peg eight was Don Garrett, who fished a Method feeder all day with banded pellet for 82lb 6oz. Runner-up from peg five was Whittlesey rod John Hudson with 49lb 10oz followed by Nigel Baxter on 49lb 3oz.

In Wednesday’s Over 50s match top rod with an impressive 94lb 4oz from peg 23 was Rob Goodson. Second was Nigel Baxter on peg 26 with 89lb 11oz, followed by Paul Hudson on 78lb 2oz.