Webb’s AC were back at Float Fish Farm Fishery for their latest fixture.

They were on the Wagtail Pool which saw Vince Hull way out in front from hot peg 22.

He fished the pole with soft red pellet netting carp to 8lb in his winning weight of 100lb 2oz.

On the opposite bank was runner-up Gordon Harmer. He was on peg 11 and caught on a small feeder with white pellet for 44lb 15oz.

In third place was Alan Forrest with 23lb 10oz, then came Marcus Webb in fourth spot on 18lb 15oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Sport on stillwaters right across the area seems to have slowed right up over the past week going by results from the usual match waters.

Over at Rookery Waters the Over 60s match was fished on the Raven Pool. There was a good turnout but most found it tough going.

Top rod with 41lb 12oz was Roy Whincup, who was on peg 11 and caught on a small maggot feeder and the pole close in.

Second was Will Hadley on 34lb 12oz, followed by Vic German on 30lb 8oz.

Raven Pool did fish a little better in the weekend Winter Series which saw Geoff Arnold putting 112lb of mirrors and commons onto the scales from peg 11.

He caught them on bread fishing on the pole around his peg to keep them coming.

Runner-up was Wayne Shepherd, who caught on similar tactics to the winner from peg 34 on the Magpie Pool with 104lb 10oz.

Third overall and second on Raven Lake was the in-form Tom Edwards who caught on bread early with some F1s late on fishing maggots.