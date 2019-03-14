High winds and driving rain a problem

Many of our local clubs start their fixtures for 2019 during the month of March and one of the first to get underway at the weekend was the Conservative Club.

Unfortunately they could not have picked a worse day to fish with high winds and driving rain blowing across the fens

Decoy Lakes, even on the reasonably sheltered Willow Lake at Decoy, many struggled to hold a pole out.

Everyone of those that made the top three fished a small feeder to present a bait with Jack Keely taking the honours with 45lb 11oz followed by Bob Barrett on 45lb and Pete Rudd with 43lb 4oz.

JVAC

Over on Six Islands it was much of the same for the JVAC anglers.

Paul Faulkner topped this one with a modest 39lb 15oz, most caught on the feeder with an odd fish caught close in on sweetcorn.

Second was Roy Whincup fishing a small maggot feeder for 39lb 10oz, then came Nick Carlton with 35lb 6oz.

DECOY OPEN

The Decoy Open was on the Beastie Lake and eading the way with 104lb 11oz was Tony Evans.

He drew peg eight in one of the corners and caught in the margins with maggot on the pole.

Second on peg 17 was the in-form Andrew Rayment, who weighed in a level 100lb and then came Dan Whiting on peg 15 with 87lb 13oz.

COCK INN

In the penultimate round of the Cock Inn winter series fished on the Four Island Lake, league leaders Bob Mills and Gary Sell once again battled it out for the top spot.

This time Mills finished in first place from peg nine with 34lb and Sell second next door on peg 10 with 32lb 8oz. Then came Steve Smith on 32lb 4oz.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match on Yew Lake saw Paul Green win on peg 30 with 67lb 12oz. Runner-up on peg 15 was Gordon Parker with 59lb 6oz and third Roy Whincup on 49lb 3oz.