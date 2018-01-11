Hewison a HAJAC hit on the Old Nene at Benwick

The HAJAC Winter League got under way at the weekend and with 11 teams taking part on our usually reliable winter venues some cracking sport was expected.

However, round one on Factory Bank at Ramsey and the Old Nene at Benwick didn’t go exactly to plan.

There were some fine leading weights but several areas were relatively poor.

Everyone was expecting Factory Bank to produce all the leading weights but in fact it was Rob Hewison taking the individual honours from the Old Nene at Benwick.

He drew the favoured pegs at the village end and caught well all day, fishing the whip and pole with pinkie over ground bait for a match-winning 14lb 6oz.

Pushing him all the way to the final whistle was Anthony Williams. He had a similar catch but came up just short with 13lb 11oz.

On the team front a strong Tackle and Bates ‘A’ team topped round one with 24 points followed by Sensas Mark One White with 27.

Full Result: 1 R. Hewison, PI Black Horse 14lb 6oz; 2 A. Williams, Sensas Mark One 13lb 11oz; 3 A. Curless, Browning Hotrods, 13lb 8oz; 4 A. Bates, Tackle & Bates, 13lb 7oz; 5 S. Cable, Browning Hotrods, 12lb 5oz.

Teams: 1 Tackle & Bates A 24pts; 2 Mark One White 27pts; 3= PI Black Horse and Stanjay Silver 29pts; 5 Bagpuss Select 30pts .

RAMSEY AS

It’s been a really busy time for the Ramsey AS club anglers and with the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s in such fine form club members have been taking advantage of the good sport on offer.

The Wednesday match saw Dave Steels taking the honours from peg two with 15lb 15oz of roach taken on the waggler with pinkie.

Keith Rayment took the runner-up spot with 12lb 15oz fishing the whip, followed by John Payne on 10lb 13oz and Ivan Steels with 10lb 6oz.

If anything Sunday’s match produced even better weights.

Leading the way in this one was Jim Broadbent. He drew peg two and caught on the long pole with hempseed to put a fine 22lb 1oz net of roach to the scales.

John Payne came in second with 15lb 8oz, again roach taken on hempseed, and in third place on 13lb 12oz was Stuart Cheetham followed by Dave Chamberlain with 13lb 6oz.

To round off a great week’s fishing the Ramsey club also ran an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier at Ramsey which saw lots of pike taken.

Way out in front was Paul Keepin with 31lb 8oz taken from peg five. He put four good fish to the scales.

Runner-up Ray Clear took the biggest fish of the day weighing 18lb 2oz, then came Paul Lenton with four fish for 17lb 14oz and Rob Wright with two fish weighing in at 13lb 8oz.

WHITTLESEY

Whittlesey AA fished the Twenty Foot Drain at Beggars Bridge on Saturday, another local fenland drain in cracking form.

John Taylor took 26lb 15oz from a peg between the bridges to top the field. He caught on pinkie over groundbait.

In second place was Mel Saggers, who caught much bigger fish but not quite enough. He finished on 14lb 4oz.

A weight of 12lb 8oz saw Mark Barron finish third. He caught his fish on the whip with pinkie.