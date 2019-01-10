Graham gets it completely right

The Deeping St James club held their second match in the DILS Cup series on the upper Welland along the Deeping Roadside section and found the going extremely difficult with limited flow and clear water.

The fish were shoaled up in just a few places unfortunately but Graham Wright took full advantage fishing peg 12, catching a fish a cast for the first two and a half hours on bread punch over punch crumb for an all-roach catch of 8lb 15oz.

In second place on peg 27 was David Marzell with 1lb 14oz and in third place came Ray Torrington on peg 10 with 1lb 12oz.

RAMSEY

Ramsey AS organised three matches in the past week.

The midweek match fished on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s saw Stu Cheetham take top spot with a fine net of quality roach taken on the pole with hemp and tares for 26lb 12oz from peg 12.

Runner-up with 18lb 2oz was Andrew Wilding, who fished a whip with pinkie over groundbait, then came Ken Taylor with 16lb 15oz and Keith Rayment on 16lb 6oz.

On Sunday the club match was on Factory Bank and was won by Ivan Steels. He drew the end peg and put 10lb 5oz to the scales, all caught on the whip with pinkies.

Weights dropped off a little then. Dave Norville was second with 3lb 10oz, then came Malc Samsome with 2lb 12oz and Harry Young on 2lb 10oz.

Also on Sunday the Ramsey club ran an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier on Ramsey St Mary’s.

Matchwinner was John Watson, a fenland predator angler who has won countless matches across the area. He drew well on the end peg furthest away from the road bridge and took nine fish in total for 66lb 2oz, his best fish going to the scales at 18lb 2oz.

Second was Norman Knightly with seven fish for 42lb 12oz, then came Keith Rayment with 38lb and Terry Jolly on 30lb 8oz