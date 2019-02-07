Good sport for those who beat the big freeze

Lots of weekend matches on our local lakes and fenland drains were called off due to the heavy frosts.

Of those that survived, most produced some decent sport - the March Open at Beggars Bridge on the Twenty Foot Drain being one of them.

Castaways winner Mike Mohan.

Some huge weights were topped by Jeff Tuttlebee with 30lb 6oz of quality roach taken on a short whip line with pinkie over groundbait.

Runner-up was Mark Barron, who caught on the same method for 18lb 5oz, then came Richard Linnell on 16lb 10oz.

STANJAY OPEN

The Stanjay Open on the Twenty Foot Drain, Old Nene at Benwick and Factory Bank also managed to survive.

Stanjay Open runner-up Alex Bates.

There was a huge turnout and although anglers had to break ice in most sections it fished remarkably well.

The worst section was at Factory Bank where Spalding rod Mick Dixon took the top spot with 6lb 5oz.

The Old Nene at Benwick was much better. Dave Brown came first here with a net of small roach taken on the pole and whip for 15lb 5oz followed by Cameron Hughes with 14lb 13oz.

Best of all though was the Twenty Foot Drain at March which saw Guy Smith put a fine 24lb mixed bag of silver fish to the scales from his peg close to the bridges.

March rod Alex Bates did well in the same area, finishing with 22lb 10oz to give him the runner-up spot, then came England star, Steve Hemingray with 17lb 12oz.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways moved their match on Sunday from the Carrot Wash to Beggars Bridge and what a good decision it proved to be - especially for Mike Mohan, who took top spot with a very good roach weight of 10lb 12oz.

Runner-up was Peter Molesworth with 8lb 8oz of small roach and perch and three lads shared third place all with 6lb 12oz. They were Mike Smith, Mel Saggers and Des Dalton.

RAMSEY

Perhaps the only angling club in the area to complete their fixtures over the last few days were Ramsey and District AS.

Wednesday’s match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s saw Stu Cheetham top the field from peg six with 13lb 7oz - a net of roach taken on the long pole with hemp.

John Locke was second fishing pinkie over groundbait for 9lb 7oz followed by Harry Young with 5lb 15oz.

Sunday’s match was on the same venue but obviously with the heavy frost, weights were not as good.

Malc Plant took first place in this one from peg three with 7lb 14oz.

Runner-up was Matt Page, who weighed in 5lb 8oz, then came Stu Cheetham on 4lb 14oz.

Also on Sunday was the club’s Angling Trust Pike match on the Narrows which saw just eight fish in total weighed in.

Top rod with two pike was Mark Speed, who had a total weight of 18lb 6oz.

In second spot was Martin Smith with 12lb 9oz then in third place came Keith Rayment.

He had just one fish weighing 10lb 2oz and that turned out to be the largest fish caught on the day.