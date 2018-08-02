Faulkner’s first win with new club JVAC . . . personal best catch for Sell

Have your say

JVAC fished Six Islands at Decoy Lakes on Sunday and it was new boy Paul Faulkner taking top spot with 164lb 6oz from peg 11.

Second on peg eight was John Savage with 117lb 2oz followed by Roy Whincup ( 100lb)and Simon Dow (97lb 5oz).

COCK INN

Cock Inn were at Gedney Hill on Sunday and matchwinner Gary Sell won with a personal best 231lb 12oz from peg five.

Second was Steve Smith with 176lb 12oz from peg 13 and third Chris Shortland on 165lb 5oz from peg one.

STEWARDS NEEDED

The Peterborough & District AA are looking for stewards to help out when they host an Angling Trust National on the North Bank of the Nene on Saturday September 8.

If you are interested then contact Mike Kirby on 07850 875495 for all the details.

WEBB’S AC

Kevin Peacock finished well out in front in the Webb’s AC match on Kingsland Silver Lake with 152lb from peg 11.

Second was Peter Harrison with 89lb 14oz followed by John Crouch on 51lb 8oz.

RESULTS

Float Fish Farm, Wagtail & Two Islands: 1 Mark Cree (Two Islands) 195lb 4oz ; 2 Jay Richardson (Two Islands) 158lb 2oz; 3 Tony Bradley (Wagtail) 139lb 15oz.

Angling Trust Veterans’ National, Droitwich: 6 Tony Watling 47.575kg; 10 Martin Parker 43.825kg; 18 Mac Campbell 35.125kg.