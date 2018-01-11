Drain was nothing to rave about

One of the big disappointments of the weekend was the form of Raveley Drain, venue for a Peterborough & DAA club match.

It’s usually a consistent venue through the winter months but a good turnout of anglers saw most struggling for a bite.

Brian Faulkner.

Top rod with just 2lb 1oz of small roach and perch was Mike Mohan from the end peg. Runner-up was Gareth Johnson with 9.5oz followed by Mel Saggers and Nathan Minter both with 9oz

TYDD GOTE

It was rough, windy and cold for those fishing the midweek Tydd Gote match on the North Level Drain, but thankfully there were still fish willing to feed.

Match winner with 9lb was John Taylor on peg six, which was also the Golden Peg. He fished the pole with pinkie over groundbait and caught small roach and rudd all day.

Second was Dave Williams with 5lb 3oz followed by Sammy McSpadden on 4lb 2oz.

COCK INN

Round four of 10 in the Cock Inn Winter Series on Four Islands at Decoy produced a father and son one-two.

Brian Faulkner won it from peg four with 45lb of carp taken on corn and prawn, with son Paul finishing runner-up on peg nine with 24lb 3oz.

Pete Howson was third with 22lb 3oz on peg eight.

WEBB’S AC

Fish were hard to come by for the Webb’s AC anglers on the usually prolific Horseshoe Lake at Float Fish Farm Fishery on Sunday. Roy Wells found a few to take the honours with a modest 9lb 8oz then came Colin Clarke on 7lb 2oz followed by Andy Perry with 5lb 15oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the Saturday Winter Series on Two Islands Kevin Peacock topped a strong field with 51lb 2oz from peg 24. Then came Roy Wells close by on 28lb 3oz.

The midweek Over 50s match on the Horseshoe Pool was won by Danny Carlton on peg 24 with 44lb 14oz followed by Dave Keech with 13lb 15oz from peg 21.