Double delight for Emery down on the Drain

Pete Emery had a week to remember in the Tydd Gote AC matches on the North Level Drain at Main Road.

In the Wednesday Open he just edged it with 7lb 14oz of roach and rudd pushing Dave Simmonds into second place with 7lb 3oz.

And then in the Sunday club event he won again to round off a great week’s sport with 7lb 7oz of small fish taken on the pole.

Simmonds was again second with 7lb 4oz, then came Andrew Kilby (6lb 14oz) and Steve Borrett (6lb).

WHITTLESEY

In the Whittlesey Saturday match fished at the Carrot Wash, Jeff Tuttlebee took the honours with 8lb 6oz, a net of small roach, perch and skimmers taken on the whip and pole with pinkie.

Runner-up was Richard Linnell, who fished similar tactics for 7lb 14oz, then came David Steels with 5lb 10oz

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club found the Old Nene at St Mary’s Ramsey in a good mood with plenty of fish willing to feed all along the match length.

Top rod with a fine weight of 15lb 1oz was Mike Smith, who fished two lines on the whip with bronze maggot to take a comfortable victory.

Second with 10lb 5oz was Mike Mohan and third Alan Jopling with 8lb 6oz.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC had a very good turnout for their latest match on both of the carp lakes at Kingsland Farm.

On the small lake John Crouch put a very impressive 106lb 13oz to the scales taken on the pole with bream from peg seven.

Runner-up was Mick Wright on peg four with 35lb 3oz caught on a small feeder with red maggot.

Over on the big lake it was John Beckett out in front. He put 82lb 2oz to the scales all taken on the feeder. Runner up was Phil Jones with 45lb 3oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Wednesday’s Over 60s open on the Raven Lake at Rookery Waters was won by local rod Will Hadley with 62lb 8oz from peg 12.

Second was John Millard with 29lb followed by Chris Saunders on 27lb oz.

Saturday Winter Qualifier: Jay Lake - 1 Adam Playford 115lb 10oz; 2 Kev Shellie 109lb 2oz; 3 Mark Pollard 54lb 4oz. Raven Lake - 1 Josh Pace 95lb 14oz; 2 Roger Gowler 58lb 6oz; 3 Tony McGregor 56lb 6oz.