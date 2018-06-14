Don’t forget to buy your new rod licence

The start of the new season on rivers and fenland drains gets underway this Saturday (June 16).

For those that have not been trying their hand at commercial waters, it’s very important you remember to get yourself a new rod licence.

Phil Jones.

The first weekend is nearly always a busy time and you can expect to see Environment Agency bailiffs out and about checking to make sure everyone fishing has the required rod licences.

To get one you can visit the official government website and purchase your rod licence online via https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence.

You can also get one from the Post Office in person or you may want to contact the Environment Agency direct to purchase one over the phone.

WEBB’S AC

Float Fish Farm Fishery continues to fish well for both the pleasure and match anglers with some huge weights taken recently and some very big fish coming from the specimen lakes.

On the club match front Webbs AC fished the Wagtail Pool which saw Phil Jones topping a good field with 114lb 8oz all taken on the pole with sweetcorn and meat.

Marcus Webb took second place fishing the feeder for 96lb 1oz, followed by Gordon Harmer catching on a pellet waggler to weigh in 91lb 13oz.

OVER 60s

In the Wednesday Over 60s match at Float Fish Farm Fishery Mick Linnell returned to form topping a strong field on Two Islands from peg eight with 99lb 12oz,

On the next peg was runner-up Kevin Peacock with 73lb 4oz followed by Ted Rowe with 70lb 10oz.

Saturdays match was a cracker which saw feeder king Mark Cree once again out in front on fancied peg seven with 111lb 2oz.

Paul Saddington was a close second on peg eight with 110lb 3oz and third with 91lb 9oz was Roy Wells.