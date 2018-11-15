Dale finished just a Stones throw from victory

Anglers from across the country made for a huge turnout for the first March Open fished on the Old Nene through the town.

And once again it proved it is without doubt one of the very best venues for silvers in the country with every section being won with double figure weights.

Paul Wright.

Leading the way from the West End park section was Drennan Bordon rod Arnold Liaurevicuis with 33lb 6oz. He caught roach and skimmers on the pole with pinkie over ground bait.

Just missing out was city rod Dale Stones. He was at Wigstons Bridge and caught small roach early in the match before switching to hempseed which produced bigger fish to see him put 33lb 2oz on the scales. Third on 29lb 4oz was Paul Cowern.

BRITISH PIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

Over 170 anglers took part in the British Pike Championship on Whittlesey AA waters Glassmoor Bank and the main Twenty Foot drain.

The overall winner was Callen Flynn from Warrington with a personal best fish of 18lb from the main Twenty Foot Drain at Poplar Tree. Runner-up was David Beebe from Cambridgeshire with two pike for 17lb and third was Whittlesey rod Stewart Leonard with two pike for 12lb 8oz.

Overall there were 52 pike caught in this year’s final for a total weight of 240lb 14oz.

RAMSEY AS

Yet again the Ramsey & District Angling Society anglers found the Old Nene at St Mary’s in cracking form for their midweek match.

There were ten double-figure weights topped by John Lock from peg seven. He took 160 fish on the pole with caster for 19lb 5oz.

Coming a close second was Liam Harlock on peg four with 19lb 3oz followed by Stu Cheetham with 17lb 14oz and John Payne with 17lb 9oz.

Sunday’s Ramsey club match was on Factory Bank and Mark Williams won this one from peg 11 with 15lb fishing the pole with maggot over squatts. Justin Haynes had 13lb 1oz of better roach on hempseed, then came John Payne with 12lb 3oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday club match on Ramsey St Mary’s saw Alan Jopling on end peg 10 top a strong field with 14lb 10oz catching roach on maggot and hemp on a long pole line.

Runner-up from peg five was Mike Smith with 13lb 14oz and third Mel Saggers with 12lb 4oz.

CASTAWAYS

A strong wind spoiled Sunday’s Castaways AC match on the Carrot Wash at Whittlesey but there were a couple of good weights.

First place with an excellent weight of 16lb 4oz was Paul Dotchin from peg nine catching tench and perch on the pole fished long on worm and caster.

Mel Saggers with 8lb was second and Martin McHugh with 5lb 8oz was third. Then came Steven Stones with 5lb.

WHITTLESEY

There was a very good turnout for the regular Whittlesey club match on Carrot Wash.

Leading the way with a tench and a really big perch pushing the 3lb mark was Paul Wright with 11lb 12oz.

Second was Mark Barron catching two tench and a few silvers for 10lb 10oz, then came Mark Chesters with a good net of chopped worm fish taken on the long pole weighing 8lb 7oz.