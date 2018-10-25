Chris shows why he’s champion

Have your say

Cock Inn finished their summer fixtures at the weekend with a match at North View Fishery and it was a struggle for most.

But matchwinner Chris Shortland showed once again why he’s this year’s club champion.

His winning weight in Sunday’s match was 97lb 8oz from peg six, from where he feeder fished pellet to the island.

Second place went to Steve Smith with 67lb 7oz from peg 11, again with a feeder approach with pellet.

Larry Robertson was third with 62lb 7oz fishing pellets in the margins.

The top three in the Summer League were Chris Shortland (1st), Stan Hotchkiss (2nd) and Steve Smith (3rd).

TUESDAY CLUB

The most recent Tuesday Club match was at Ramsey St Mary’s on the Old Nene which saw Mike Mohan catching all day on the whip to weight in 20lb 4oz of small rudd and roach and a bonus tench.

Runner-up was Mike Smith with 19lb 4oz of small rudd and roach caught on the six metre whip.

Mel Saggers was third with 15lb 13oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The first round of the Rookery Waters Teams of Three Winter League was fished on Jay, Magpie and the Raven lakes.

On the Jay Lake, Will Reynolds on peg 23 took first place with139lb 2oz just beating Josh Pace on peg 16 who weighed in 138lb 8oz. Third was Mark Pollard on peg 47 with 133lb 8oz.

Magpie Lake produced the big weights with Jimmy Brooks putting in a superb performance on peg 32 to win with 216lb from Perce Baxter on peg 10 with 162lb 4oz and Bob Coulson on peg 34 with 147lb 12oz.

Raven Lake saw Tim Bates win with 125lb 15oz followed by Adam Playford (101lb 3oz) and Richard Bond (101lb 1oz).

Early team leaders are Preston with five points.