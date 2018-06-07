Chris gets it right on Ferry Meadows

After a good match the previous weekend hopes were high that the Ferry Meadows complex for the Thursday match would really start to perform but it was something of a struggle for some.

Top rod in a low-weight match was Chris Wright from fancied peg 66 with 33lb 4oz caught on a feeder. Second with 32lb was Sean Stokes, then came Mark Murdoch on 24lb 10oz.

Gary Sell.

COCK INN

Cock Inn fished the Big Carp Lake at Kingsland Fishery and the winner was Gary Sell with 144lb 5oz from peg 16. He fished cat meat on the pole and his catch included carp to 10lb. Runner-up was Stan Hotchkiss with 133lb 14oz from peg eight then came Larry Robertson with 110lb 7oz from peg one.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods fished Headfen Fishery at the weekend and out in front with a fine 136lb 2oz catch was Tony Nisbet on peg one. He fished pellet to the edge of the reeds, netting carp, tench and bream.

On the next peg was Mac Campbell, who put 104lb 8oz to the scales to take second place, followed by Matthew Lutkin with 78lb 1oz.

Rookery Waters

It’s busy times over at Rookery Waters with three matches in the last week.

In the Wednesday Over 60s match fished on the Jay Lake, top rod was Chris Saunders with 84lb 12oz - all carp taken on the pole with pellet.

Second with 76lb 8oz was Alan Owen, followed by Will Hadley on 74lb 8oz

The Thursday Summer Qualifier was fished on the Magpie Lake and with the field spread out there were always going to be some decent weights put on the scales from this prolific lake.

Steve Hayward took first place on peg five. He fished the pole shallow and in the margins for 151lb 14oz. Runner-up was Graham Welton on 151lb 2oz, followed by Steve Tyler with 84lb 2oz

There was a very big turnout for the Saturday Summer Qualifier so two lakes were used for the match.

On Jay Lake the top spot went to Tim Bates, who caught on worm to weigh in 141lb 6oz from peg 34.

On Raven Pool it was Richard Bond leading the way. He caught on the pole with pellet over groundbait to finish on 154lb 14oz.

RAMSEY AS

The Magpie Pool at Rookery Waters fished even better on Sunday for the Ramsey lads as the top four all put three figure weights on the scales.

Leading the way with 185lb 12oz of carp caught up in the water on peg 13 was John Payne. Similar tactics put Keiran Payne into the runner-up spot with 153lb from peg seven then came Josh Pace with 149lb 4oz and Pete Holland on 103lb 8oz.

RESULTS

Float Fish Farm, Wednesday Over 50s: 1 Sean Best 147lb 3oz; 2 Stan Dow 116lb 13oz; 3 Phil Jones 96lb 4oz.

Float Fish Farm, Saturday Open: 1 Roy Wells 147lb; 2 Simon Dow 93lb 3oz; 3 Paul Saddington 90lb 9oz.

Float Fish Farm, Monday, Wagtail Pool: 1 Danny Carlton 163lb 11oz; 2 Gus Gausden 130lb 3oz; 3 Ian Hutton 125lb 15oz.

BAILIFFS

Peterborough & DAA are looking for more bailiffs to help cover the miles and miles of the River Nene and Ferry Meadows Lakes. It’s a voluntary post and duties include regular patrols, sales of day tickets and club books, bankside maintainence and a general willingness to help anglers. Contact the club by email on pdaamembership @ outlook.com

KING OF THE FENS

The popular King of the Fens League Teams of Three event starts on June 17 on the North Level Drain. To enter contact John Bates via FaceBook.