Cheetham rules with roach

Ramsey & District Angling Society members once again found the fish on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s more than willing to feed in the club’s midweek match.

Top rod with 19lb 14oz of roach was Stu Cheetham on peg two. He caught on the pole with maggot over hempseed.

Second was Ivan Steels with 15lb 6oz, then came David Steels with 13lb 8oz and Keith Rayment on 12lb 3oz.

In Sunday’s club match at Factory Bank, Malcolm Plant won with a very respectable 11lb 6oz from peg two catching on pinkie. Runner-up was Harry Young (9lb 2oz) followed by Cheetham(7lb 9oz).

DECOY WINTER SERIES

In-form Tom Edwards won the latest match in the Tony Evans Winter Series at Decoy Lakes with 90lb 2oz net of carp from peg 11 on the Six Island Pool.

Runner-up was Ben Brighton fishing peg six on The Horseshoe and weighing in 78lb 2oz. Third was John Whincup on Beastie peg 30 with 77lb 2oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the latest match at Float Fish Farm split over the Wagtail and Horseshoe pools, it was Tony Hudson who took first place with 44lb 11oz of carp caught on a small feeder on the Horseshoe.

On peg 10 was Kevin Peacock with 21lb 14oz.

Wagtail was even better with Ian Hutton putting a very impressive 87lb 6oz on the scales from hot peg 22, then came Vince Hull on the opposite bank peg nine with 66lb 4oz.

DECOY OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match was fished on the Damson Pool and it proved to be a good choice with good weights all round the lake.

Small carp were the target on pellet and maggot baits in the main.

Top weight on the day came from organiser Gus Gausden on peg 18 near the island. He caught 63lb 12oz on short pole and expander pellet.

On peg 25 was runner-up Gordon Parker, who fished a short pole line for 63lb 8oz, then came Paul Green with a level 63lb on peg 11.