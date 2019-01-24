Check fishery policies before setting out

Anglers should note that Decoy Lakes has a “no breaking ice at the fishery” rule.

Several other waters also have this winter policy so its always best to check before setting off.

Let’s hope the cold snap doesn’t turn into a prolonged spell of bitterly cold weather or teams practising for the forthcoming Angling Trust Winter League Final at Decoy will not be able to put much time in before the match in late February.

Weather permitting the fishery are running three matches each week now so give them a call for all the information on conditions and to get booked in on 01733 202230.

OVER 55s

The Friday Over 55s match took place on the Damson Pool and all struggled with the exception of matchwinner Kevin Wilmot.

He was drawn on peg 20 just opposite the end of the island and fished a small feeder with maggot casting just short of the island for the first half of the match before switching to a long pole line with soft expander pellets on the hook to net carp to 3lb to put 48lb 14oz to the scales.

Second was Roy Whincup from peg eight with 28lb 2oz, then came Phil Stubley on peg 12 with 26lb 14oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

On a bitterly cold day the brave souls that fished the Over 60s open on the Magpie Lake at Rookery Waters found a few fish feeding but for most it was difficult.

Top spot went to in-form Vic German on peg 28 with 61lb 12oz with Dave Lack second with 52lb 8oz, followed by John Millard on 36lb 2oz

On Saturday it was a Winter Qualifier fished over the Magpie and Raven lakes and many anglers struggled for bites.

Magpie Lake winner was Adam Playford on peg 21 with 76lb 6oz followed by Simon Skelton with 63lb 14oz and Dave Pearce Snr on 56lb 2oz.

Raven Lake was won by Rob Heaton on peg 22 with 34lb 8oz of carp caught on maggot over pellet. Second was Jason Fulcher (24lb 10oz) and third Nigel Fawkes (22lb 5oz).