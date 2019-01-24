Breaking the ice was the first job on Sunday

Winter arrived with a vengeance last weekend just in time to disrupt the HAJAC Winter League match which was spread across the fenland drains to ensure most of those competing found plenty of bites.

Unfortunately it didn’t all go to plan as the coldest night of the year so far preceded round two.

Whittlesey winner John Taylor.

Many of the anglers failed to equip themselves with ice- breakers and a temperature of -6c out in the fens meant that most of the venue was frozen over. Thankfully though those that did bring ice-breaking equipment shared them with anglers close by and the match still got underway in good time.

That said there were still some fantastic weights from the Twenty Foot Drain at March. Once again the sections to draw were closer to the bridges for better sport.

Matchwinner from this area was Paul Bick making his very first visit to the venue. He fished the whip and pole catching all day on pinkie over groundbait for a very impressive 30lb 10oz.

In the same area was runner-up Dave Tebbutt with 27lb 6oz, then came Dale Stones on 24lb 13oz.

Sensas Mark One White ran out as team winners on the day with 23 points and their Black side moved up to second place in the league. So there’s all to play for with two rounds to go.

Stanjay Gold came second and also had Dale Stones and Anthony Watling making the main frame.

Result: 1 P. Bick, Tackle & Bates Bagpuss Select, 30lb 10oz; 2 D. Tebbutt, Tackle & Bates, 27lb 6oz; 3 D. Stones, Stanjay Posh, 24lb 13oz; 4 A. Watling, Stanjay Gold, 24lb 3oz; 5 D. Abbott, Sensas Mark One White, 23lb 4oz.

Teams: 1 Sensas Mark One White 23pts; 2 Stanjay Gold 26pts; 3 Tackle & Bates Bagpuss Select 27pts; 4 Stanjay Posh 32pts.

League: 1 Tackle & Bates Bagpuss Select 4pts; 2= Sensas Mark One Black and Stanjay Gold both 7pts; 4 Sensas Mark One White 10pts.

TYDD GOTE

The Wednesday Tydd Gote open match fished on the North Level Drain produced a tie for first place between Archie Greenwood and John Taylor, both weighing in 8lb 4oz.

Taylor got off to a great start catching roach and rudd early in the match, but Greenwood found the fish later in the day and managed to draw level in the last few minutes.

Pete Emery was third with 6lb 4oz caught on both waggler and short pole.

The Sunday club match destined for Main Road had to be relocated due to a layer of ice and weed up to Clough Bridge.

An energetic ice breaking session soon warmed things up but the match itself was a dour affair. Peg one always produces fish even in the worst of conditions and so it proved for Andrew Kilby, who tempted 16 small fish.

Pete Emery was the only other catcher with a miniscule roach for second place.

WHITTLESEY

The Whittlesey Twenty Foot is sure to be included on several club’s fixture list next season I am sure. Week after week it produces some fine silver fish action with the odd big tench and plenty of perch also willing to feed. It’s well worth a visit.

In the latest Whittlesey Saturday match it was John Taylor once again taking the honours. He fished heavy floats on the whip with pinkie over lots of groundbait for a very impressive 37lb 7oz. Runner-up was Chris Gale with 26lb 7oz, then came Jeff Tuttlebee on 24lb 14oz.