Big weights are now becoming harder to find

The winter weather is starting to play its part on fisheries around the area now as it becomes harder to put big weights on the scales.

In the latest Rookery Waters Over 60s match fished on the Jay Pool matchwinner Allan Owen on peg two fished maggot all day to put together a very hard earned 55lb 8oz.

Runner-up was Roy Whincup on peg 14 with 42lb 7oz followed by Vic German on 38lb 10oz.

In the big Winter Qualifier at Rookery on Saturday fished on the Magpie and Raven Lakes high winds were a problem, making it difficult to present a bait properly.

On Magpie it was Simon Skelton on peg 32 taking the honours with 80lb 11oz followed by Dennis Page on peg five with 75lb 6oz.

On Raven, Tom Edwards won on peg eight with 39lb 13oz from Ricky Ashwell on peg 29 with 32lb 4oz.

TYDD GOTE

Grzegorz Chalet was a new name on the Tydd Gote AC winners list as he took the honours in their match on the North Level at Main Road. He had 13lb 8oz of roach caught on the long pole line fishing pinkie over groundbait.

Runner-up was Andrew Kilby on 12lb 14oz and third Pete Emery with 10lb 6oz.

Wednesday Open Main Road: 1 John Taylor 9lb 9oz 2 Pete Emery 9lb 3oz 3 Dennis Houghton 7lb 15oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the Monday match at Float Fish Farm, the in-form Tony Hudson took the honours on the Horseshoe Pool from peg 20 with 44lb 5oz, taken on a straight lead approach, then came Andy Gausden just behind on 38lb 6oz.

The Saturday Open was on Horseshoe and Two Islands. Ade Naylor won on Horseshoe with 49lb from peg one followed by Paul Saddington on peg four with 19lb 2oz.

Over on Two Islands, Stan Dow returned to form to win with 46lb 11oz from peg 23 ahead of Roy Wells (42lb 4oz).

WEBB’S AC

Its not been easy fishing over at Kingsland Fishery of late but the Kingsland large carp lake did produce some good fish for Webb’s AC anglers.

Leading the way with a good weight of 37lb 7oz from peg eight was Gordon Harmer. He fished a small feeder with soft white pellet and red maggot for most of the day.

Runner-up on peg three was Alan Forrest with 24lb 8oz then came Gareth Clingo on 16lb 10oz.