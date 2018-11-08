Bell rings up a two-day festival win

The Beastie Lake at Decoy was the venue for a two-day mini festival at the weekend and with a strong line-up it was going to take a very good effort to top the event.

Day one saw Chris Barley out in front from peg 17 with 110lb 4oz caught on a Method feeder for most of the day before switching to the margins with maggot.

Chris Neal on peg 20 came second with 101lb 1oz, followed by Barry Mason on 84lb 7oz.

Day two saw Ben Bell on peg 20 put a fine 76lb 8oz net to the scales taken on a bomb and pellet approach.

Second was Rob Goodson with 74lb 8oz followed by Tom Neal with 74lb 7oz.

This match was calculated on section points and with Bell the only angler to win his section on both days he claimed first place.

Mason came second and John Whincup third.

OVER 55s

Friday’s Decoy Over 55s match on the Cedar Lake was won by Gordon Parker, who fished a tidy match off peg seven for a comfortable win with 93lb 10oz.

Gus Gausden on peg 22 was runner-up with 76lb, then came Kevin Wilmot on 68lb 13oz from peg 19.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Cedar Lake on Sunday and it fished really well in some areas.

Roy Whincup took the honours in this one putting 108lb 6oz to the scales from peg 21 catching on a short pole line with pellet.

Second was Andy Gausden with 96lb 1oz and third John Savage with 93lb 4oz.

COCK INN

Four Islands at Decoy was the venue for round one of the Cock Inn Winter League on Sunday and let’s hope that sport improves as for some it was a struggle to put a fish to the scales.

The top two anglers on pegs one and two both got their tactics spot on though, feeding micro pellets and fishing red maggot on the hook.

On peg two was matchwinner Gary Sell, who caught barbel and the odd carp throughout for 34lb oz, just ahead of Bob Mills on the next peg who finished with 31lb 9oz.

I was third on peg seven with 29lb 12oz.