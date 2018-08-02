At last! The bream finally show up at Ferry Meadows

The weather might have put a few off fishing at the weekend but those booked onto the Ivan Marks Memorial match at Ferry Meadows were in their element as it was near perfect conditions for bream weights.

If the bream were ever going to show up then Sunday was the day.

Ivan Marks Memorial matchwinner Steve Ringer.

At the draw Steve Ringer pulled out peg 88, just close enough to the fence to catch a big weight.

After a slow start with just five bream after two hours, they finally turned up in numbers and he put another 14 in the net to finish with 98lb 4oz which was just enough to push his brother Phil into second place with 94lb from below the river.

The England feeder international said after collecting the trophy from Mrs Marks: “I have to admit the Ivan Marks Memorial is a trophy l’ve always wanted my name on, so I’m made up to finally achieve it.”

Third place went to Rob Wootton with 77lb followed by Mark Hucknall on 65lb 12oz.

Arnie Palmer won the Fenland Feeder Championship.

I could not be more pleased with the result.

The fishery has taken some harsh criticism over the past few months, some of it from anglers that should know better, but it just goes to show the bream are still there in big numbers.

All we ever needed were the right conditions to get them to feed in numbers.

RAMSEY

Once again it was those targeting tench in the Ramsey & District Angling Society match on Ramsey St Mary’s that came out on top.

Leading the way with three tench from the church end peg weighing in 14lb 5oz was Harry Young.

Unfortunately runner-up Keith Rayment lost a couple of tench in the lilies so could only put 3lb 5oz of small fish to the scales.

Third was Simon Wagstaff on 2lb 12oz.

FENLAND FEEDER

The new Fenland Feeder Championship run by tackle dealer Alex Bates got off to a fine start on Sunday on the North Level Drain at Tydd Gote.

Leading the way with a fine 40lb 7oz net of bream was Arnie Palmer.

Second was John Bates with 11lb 2oz, followed by John Price with 8lb 8oz and Rob Hewison on 8lb 1oz.

The match also incorporated a pairs event which saw Dave Williams and matchwinner Palmer finish top with a combined total weight of 46lb 3oz.

DECOY OPEN

With plenty of room for those fishing the Saturday open match at Decoy Lakes on Six Island weights were well above average.

In first place from peg13 was Tom Neal, who fished down the margins with paste for 248lb.

Runner-up on peg 25 was Danny Carlton with 220lb 6oz followed by Chris Neal with 196lb 12oz.

DEEPING

Deeping St James rod Ray Torrington took top spot from peg 29 in the latest Over 55s match at Decoy Lakes on the Willow Pool.

He caught carp and barbel in the margins with cat meat for 108lb 14oz.

Roy Whincup was runner-up with a level 100lb and Paul Green third with 92lb 4oz.