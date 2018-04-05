Anstee wins on the Jay Lake

There was a very good turnout at Rookery Waters for the first qualifier for this year’s Spring/Summer two-day final to be held in August .

It will be sponsored by Tri-Cast and with 56 places up for grabs over the coming weeks ir promises to be a very competitive and well supported series.

Rob Anstee.

The opening match saw the field evenly split between two lakes.

The bitterly cold conditions and cold water that had entered the Raven Lake made the going hard but fair.

Top spot went to Richard Bond on peg 18 with 56lb 08oz. He caught on maggot and soft expander pellet over micros fished to the far bank.

Runner-up on this lake was Will Hadley, who weighed in 53lb 7oz all caught on maggot.

Over on Jay Lake, sport was a little better. Top rod on the lake was Rob Anstee on peg 21 with 59lb 10oz. He fished maggot to the far shelf, feeding maggots every put in.

Second place on the lake went to Mark Pollard on peg 16 with 51lb 13oz. He also fished maggot.

The final result based on a continental payout was: 1 Rob Anstee 59lb 10oz; 2 Richard Bond 56lb 8oz; 3 Mark Pollard 51lb 13oz; 4 Will Hadley 53lb 7oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

The big carp are at last starting to wake up on the Lapwing Pool over at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

Pick of the fish caught at the weekend fell to Lewis Bellamy, a fine 25lb 1oz fish taken from peg five.

At the moment there is no need to feed heavily at any of our local big fish waters. Listening to those that have done well over the past week they have fed on a little but often basis or used PVA bags to feed particle baits.

Float Fish Farm Fishery Summer/Open League, Two Islands: 1 Lee Marlow, peg 5, 28lb 7oz; 2 Roy Wells, peg 22, 21lb 11oz.

Section winners: Andy Adams, Kevin Peacock, Shaun Waterfall, Paul Saddington