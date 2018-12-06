Andy is so handy on the Beastie Lake

On a day when the weather turned mild, those fishing the latest round of the Tony Evans Winter League at Decoy Lakes had a cracking day’s sport.

Leading the way from peg 13 on the Beastie Lake was Huntingdon rod Andy Leathers. He fished a short pole line for most of the day, feeding and fishing red maggot on the hook to record a fine 163lb 9oz.

Second from the under used Damson Pool was Richard Bond on peg nine with 157lb of small carp followed by Steve Clarke on 149lb from peg two on the Horseshoe Pool.

The leaderboard with one round to go is: Andy Leathers 3pts; Tom Edwards 5pts; Ben Townsend 5pts; Ben Bell 5pts; Simon Dow 6pts; Jon Whincup 6pts.

JVAC

The Elm on the Decoy Lakes was the venue for the latest JVAC club match which saw Chris Baldwin on peg 16 take the honours. He fished red maggot on a short pole line for 71lb 12oz.

A close second was Andy Gausden on peg nine. He started on pellet then switched to maggot, but after the fished stopped feeding he decided to cup in a couple of big pots full of maggots and the trick worked seeing him finish on 71lb 11oz.

Third was Nick Carlton with 53lb 6oz from peg seven.

COCK INN

Cock Inn were also fishing the Decoy complex for round three of their winter series which saw Bob Mills out in front with 52lb 9oz from peg three.

Mills fished the pole with soft pellet over micro pellets.

Larry Robertson was on peg eight, which has not fished well in the series so far. But he stuck at it and was rewarded with a few better carp and barbel for 37lb 9oz.

Then came Steve Smith in third place on peg seven weighing in 36lb 10oz.